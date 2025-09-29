No One Has Time for a Lost Wallet. Get 4 Slim Trackers for Just $65.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business is stressful enough without the extra chaos from lost wallets, IDs, or luggage. And while AirTags have cool tech, the shape of them is not very useful when you need to track down a wallet. The KeySmart SmartCard Lite is now available in a 4-pack—and it’s on sale for just $64.99 (MSRP $99.96)—making it a smart investment for anyone who wants fewer distractions and more peace of mind.

Unlike those bulky, awkwardly shaped trackers, the SmartCard Lite is designed like a credit card—slim (less than 2mm thick) and waterproof (IPX8 rated). Slip one into your wallet, attach it to your work badge, or keep it with an ID you can’t afford to lose. And since it has the same cool tech (it works with Apple’s Find My network), you get global coverage with millions of devices ready to help locate your stuff.

Why it’s worth it

Apple Find My ready: Track your card on a map, play a sound, or get alerts if you leave it behind.

Lost mode: Add your contact info so anyone who finds it can return it fast.

Badge-friendly: Built-in lanyard slot makes it ideal for office or hospital IDs.

Durable and reliable: Waterproof and runs on a non-rechargeable battery that lasts up to two years.

Ultra-slim design: Disappears into your wallet without bulk.

Whether you’re a business leader keeping track of multiple IDs, a team manager equipping staff, or just a parent who wants peace of mind with the family’s bags on a winter trip, this offer makes “lost and found” a thing of the past.

Get a 4-pack the KeySmart SmartCard Lites while it’s on sale for just $64.99 (MSRP $99.96) for a limited time.

KeySmart SmartCard Lite | Works With Apple Find My | 2-Year Battery (4-Pack)

StackSocial prices subject to change.