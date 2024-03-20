Add a New Content Creation Tool to Your Team's Arsenal for $150 This pen camera is capable of taking full HD videos and storing them for up to 24 hours.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

When running a business in 2024, you need to be open to creating any type of content that could help attract potential clients, customers, collaborators, or even employees. That means it might not be in your best interest to limit the time you can record to when you have professional equipment.

Instead, a lot of entrepreneurs and business leaders encourage team members to create content with cameras on their phones. In that spirit, outfitting your office with smaller, easy-to-grab-fast cameras could be a worthy strategy. An example of such a camera, this black iSpy Pen PRO 2021 Model with 128GB of storage and 24-hour content storage, plus an adapter and a battery, is on sale for just $149.97 (reg. $198).

Several well-known outlets, including Fox, NBC, and iHeartRadio, have featured this camera pen.

It can take stunning 1920 x 1080 full-HD videos and pictures. It also comes with an audio recorder to help you better transcribe interviews and add an extra layer of recording when taking notes during a presentation or meeting.

To complement this, iSpyPen Pro's remarkable recording capabilities allow it to run for up to 75 minutes on a full battery charge, and it can store videos for as long as 24 hours. Its 128GB storage capacity offers an ample amount of space for a recording device of its size.

This week only, get this black iSpy Pen PRO 2021 Model with 128GB of storage and 24-hour content storage, plus an adapter and a battery, for just $149.97 (reg. $198).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Sounds Off on NAR Settlement: 'It's a Scary Time for Real Estate Agents'

The "Shark Tank" star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Friday's ruling.

By Emily Rella
Culture

Research Shows Pursuing Your Hobbies Benefits Your Business, Too. Here's How to Make More Time for Them.

Discover the brain and business benefits of pursuing your hobbies.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

Dell Reportedly Told Remote Employees to Come Back to the Office or Forgo the Chance to Be Promoted

Dell laid off 5% of its workforce, around 6,650 workers, in February 2023.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

4 Simple Mistakes That Can Crush Your Creative Side Hustle, From an Expert Who Raised $45 Million to Support Independent Workers

Ben Huffman, CEO and co-founder of Contra, became a "power user" on Elance and Odesk (now Upwork) and realized freelancers needed more support.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

A Side Hustle Consultant Shares the Most Lucrative Gigs Right Now

Plus, he answers the side hustle questions he gets most often from clients.

By Rachel Davies