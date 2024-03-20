This pen camera is capable of taking full HD videos and storing them for up to 24 hours.

When running a business in 2024, you need to be open to creating any type of content that could help attract potential clients, customers, collaborators, or even employees. That means it might not be in your best interest to limit the time you can record to when you have professional equipment.

Instead, a lot of entrepreneurs and business leaders encourage team members to create content with cameras on their phones. In that spirit, outfitting your office with smaller, easy-to-grab-fast cameras could be a worthy strategy. An example of such a camera, this black iSpy Pen PRO 2021 Model with 128GB of storage and 24-hour content storage, plus an adapter and a battery, is on sale for just $149.97 (reg. $198).

Several well-known outlets, including Fox, NBC, and iHeartRadio, have featured this camera pen.

It can take stunning 1920 x 1080 full-HD videos and pictures. It also comes with an audio recorder to help you better transcribe interviews and add an extra layer of recording when taking notes during a presentation or meeting.

To complement this, iSpyPen Pro's remarkable recording capabilities allow it to run for up to 75 minutes on a full battery charge, and it can store videos for as long as 24 hours. Its 128GB storage capacity offers an ample amount of space for a recording device of its size.

