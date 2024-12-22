The Last Pen You'll Ever Have to Buy — Never Run Out of Ink Again With the ForeverPen The world's smallest inkless pen is durable, portable, and built to last.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

For entrepreneurs and professionals, a reliable tool can make all the difference — even something as simple as a pen. The ForeverPen™ takes simplicity to the next level by offering a writing instrument that's not only portable and durable but also completely inkless.

If you've already heard enough, head straight to checkout and get one for $23.99 (reg. $40).

Designed to last a lifetime, the ForeverPen uses a special silver-based alloy to write without ever needing ink or refills. This means you'll always have a pen ready to jot down notes, sign contracts, or sketch out ideas — whether you're in the office, traveling for business, or brainstorming in a café.

At just 1.5 inches long, this pen is small enough to attach to your keychain or fit discreetly in your pocket. Its sleek, minimalist design doesn't just look professional — it's built to withstand the demands of daily life. Whether it's tossed in a bag or clipped to your keys, this pen is as durable as it is functional. Plus, it makes it way harder to misplace it.

For busy professionals, the ForeverPen offers unmatched convenience. You'll never have to scramble for ink refills or worry about your pen running dry during a critical moment. From quick memos to on-the-spot signatures, this pen is always ready to perform.

Perfect for entrepreneurs on the go, this is one pen that's worth keeping around for the long haul.

At just $23.99, the ForeverPen™ Tiny Inkless Pen and Multi-Tool is a small but mighty investment in reliability that you can purchase instantly by skipping ahead to checkout now.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Save 45% on an iPad Air With This Holiday Sale

You got gifts for everyone else—now it's time to treat yourself.

By Entrepreneur Store
Devices

The Last Pen You'll Ever Have to Buy — Never Run Out of Ink Again With the ForeverPen

The world's smallest inkless pen is durable, portable, and built to last.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

A New Hampshire City Was Named the Hottest Housing Market in the U.S. This Year. Here's the Top 10 for 2024.

Zillow released its annual lists featuring the top housing markets, small towns, coastal cities, and geographic regions. Here's a look at the top real estate markets and towns in 2024.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Is Your Business Healthy? Why Every Entrepreneur Needs To Do These 3 Checkups Every Year

You can't plan for the new year until you complete these checkups.

By Scott Snider
Business News

'We're Not Allowed to Own Bitcoin': Crypto Price Drops After U.S. Federal Reserve Head Makes Surprising Statement

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Bitcoin and rate cuts have rattled cryptocurrency investors.

By David James