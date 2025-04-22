Dubai chocolate's popularity in all forms, from candy bars to sundaes to eating it out of a tub like peanut butter, has led to an international pistachio shortage.

Going viral on social media can lead to big sales, or in the case of the latest dessert food craze, a global ingredient shortage.

Dubai chocolate in the candy bar form has been dominating the food space on TikTok since last summer. The sweet treat is made with milk chocolate stuffed with a creamy pistachio and knafeh (or kunafa, a crispy, shredded phyllo pastry) filling.

But this latest food trend to hit TikToker's feeds has led to something more than sales — a worldwide scarcity of pistachios.

The recipe's creator, Sarah Hamouda, is the founder of Fix Dessert Chocolatier. The brand launched as a side hustle in 2021, per CNN, inspired by her "pregnancy cravings."

But the surge in popularity can be traced to a December 2023 ASMR TikTok that has more than 60 million views.

@mariavehera257 @fixdessertchocolatier WOW, JUST WOW!!! Can't explain how good these are! When a chocolate, a dessert and a piece of art meet this is what you get! ? "Can't Get Knafeh of it," "Mind Your Own Busicoff," and "Crazy Over Caramel." Order on Instagram Chatfood or Deliveroo and let me know what's your FIX? Instagram : fixdessertchocolatier #asmr #foodsounds #dubai #dubaidessert ♬ оригинальный звук - mariavehera257

The treat's most important ingredient, pistachio ­kernels, are largely grown in Iran or the U.S. Giles Hacking, from nut trader CG Hacking, told the Financial Times that in the last year, prices have surged from $7.65 to $10.30 a pound.

Iranian pistachio producers told FT they have exported 40% more nuts to the UAE in the last six months than the entirety of the previous year.

Meanwhile, pistachio supplies in the U.S. fell 20% from February 2024 to February 2025, according to data from the Administrative Committee for Pistachios seen by Food Navigator.

Handwritten sign in a store window announcing upcoming Dubai chocolate restock, Lafayette, California, March 25, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Farm Progress reported earlier this month that pistachio processors are "probably at 90% sold right now."

Fix Dessert Chocolatier bars are not yet sold in the U.S., but there are plenty of spinoffs, from big chocolate brands like Lindt (its CEO recently told CNBC the company "was surprised by the demand") and mom-and-pop ice cream shops serving up sundaes.