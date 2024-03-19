Get a Wireless Car Display for Less Than $79 with Free Shipping Through March 31 This display is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus it supports phone mirroring.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Getting to work safely is more important than anything you have to do or check on at the office — that goes for while you're on your way home, too. To keep your phone notifications and GPS navigation in a safer and easier-to-see location than your phone in your hand, consider picking up this dashboard display while it's available on sale.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31, you can get this 7" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring for just $78.97 (reg. $139). This display supports the auto-navigation features of Apple and Android devices, and its phone mirroring and Bluetooth capabilities allow you to stream videos, play music, and run calls through it.

This wireless car display is rated an average of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. Its HD touchscreen display supports images with a 1024 x 600 resolution and 1920 x 1080p for most video and audio file formats. It is compatible with most car models and designed with a simple plug-and-play build that allows it to either stand firmly on your dashboard or suction securely to your windshield.

Don't waste any more time or put yourself at any greater risk than necessary by procrastinating the obligation of getting a safe display like the one discounted here. Protect yourself and your business while saving a few bucks with this limited-time deal.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31, you can get this 7" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring for just $78.97 (reg. $139), plus free shipping.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Sounds Off on NAR Settlement: 'It's a Scary Time for Real Estate Agents'

The "Shark Tank" star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Friday's ruling.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

A Side Hustle Consultant Shares the Most Lucrative Gigs Right Now

Plus, he answers the side hustle questions he gets most often from clients.

By Rachel Davies
Starting a Business

She Never Wanted to Start a Business, But Chronic Insomnia Was Motivation — Here's How She Achieved $20 Million in Sales and 8 Hours of Sleep a Night

Dr. Kathrin Hamm, founder and CEO of sleep-wellness company Bearaby, wanted to find a solution for her sleeplessness — and the products on the market weren't cutting it.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Can You Afford to Retire? Here's How Much Americans Spend Daily in Retirement

Most Americans are still retiring around age 65.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Why Being Your Own Influencer Is the Key to Success For Entrepreneurs

Are you showing up as a face in your business? If not, here is why you are missing a major opportunity for brand impact and loyalty and what you can do about it.

By Sunny Dublick