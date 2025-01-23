How I'm Planning to Stay Active Each Day, Even While Running My Own Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Written by Natalie Nguyen

While I don't regret taking the risk to quit my job and start my own business, there is one thing I regret with this career switch: forgetting to take care of my physical health. It's easy (as most entrepreneurs know) to prioritize work and growing your brand. But this year, I've decided I'm going to balance my business and movement.

It seems nearly impossible at times to consistently hit the gym or a Pilates class, so I began wondering what I could add to my home to make exercise possible. I considered a treadmill, but honestly, I hate running and walking in place. Plus, a treadmill was a bit bulky. When I heard about this under-the-desk elliptical machine, I scooped it up fast.

The Yosuda E5 elliptical machine reminded me of the under-the-desk walking pads everyone raved about on TikTok, but I thought this was a better fit for my lifestyle (my knees are a little weak). Since putting it under my standing desk in my at-home office, my Apple Watch has finally stopped pestering me to close my movement rings.

It's incredibly easy to set up. Since it requires no assembly, I was able to start pedaling immediately. I've used it pretty much every day since I received it, and thanks to the 10 resistance levels and adjustable speed settings, I'm never bored with my at-home workday exercise.

The best part? The Yosuda operates quietly, allowing me to get my daily movement in even when I'm stuck in hours and hours of meetings (don't tell my colleagues or vendors). I've even gotten into the habit of taking it into the living room as I'm watching Netflix so I can keep beating my movement goals.

The verdict? I'm seriously impressed with how much this has improved my life already. I love being able to stay focused on building my business all day long without sacrificing my daily exercise.

If you're looking for a convenient way to get your movement in without stepping away from the office or your business responsibilities, grab the Yosuda E5 under-desk elliptical machine, now $129.99 (reg. $199) while inventory lasts.

