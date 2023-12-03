This $126 Apple- and Android-Compatible Display Can Help You Drive Safer Adding this display will elevate your older model car for an affordable price.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Most of the newer cars on the road have displays allowing you to tap into Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to navigate, take calls, manage your music, and more right through the car. It keeps your hands free and lets you drive safely. And if you're driving an older model vehicle, you never know when your phone might distract you while you're driving, so it's better to have everything go through a hands-free display like this one.

For a limited time, you can get the 10" Touchscreen Wireless Bluetooth Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support for 37% off $199 at just $125.99.

This display runs an Android 12 operating system and, as the name suggests, works with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You'll have access to a host of apps for convenience, safety, and entertainment purposes. You'll be able to read your messages and make calls directly through the car screen, navigate in real-time with mapping apps like Google Maps and Waze, and get online easily via your phone's hot spot. It even offers an automatic backup camera when you set it up correctly.

The device also includes a built-in speaker and Bluetooth support, so you can hook up without wires to navigate, take calls, and more. And if you want, you can even tune into FM radio stations because the display supports FM transmission.

According to an article on CNBC, low inventory is still driving up the cost of both used and new cars. This display will elevate your older model car for an affordable price and help reduce the amount of phone juggling you're doing while driving.

For a limited time, you can get the 10" Touchscreen Wireless Bluetooth Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support for 37% off $199 at just $125.99.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Gadgets Technology Car Gadgets Cars driving

Most Popular

See all
Living

Discover Your New Favorite Show or Movie with This App, Now $39.99 for Life

Think of this app as your very own, personalized guide to streaming film and TV.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

McDonald's Is Making a Major Change to Its Burgers in 2024

The beloved Big Mac will also be getting a big makeover.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Serial Entrepreneur Turned VC Reveals 4 Numbers You Need to Know to Scale Your Company

If you're looking to attract investment or simply seeking to scale your business, there are four key numbers you should use as your guiding light.

By Donna Harris
Thought Leaders

3 New Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus

To boost focus in the face of distractions, you need a new approach to success.

By Ben Angel
Living

Put Something Sparkly Under the Tree with This Swarovski Jewelry Set for Only $129.99

These three Swarovski jewelry pieces can make an ideal gift.

By Entrepreneur Store