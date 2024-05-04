Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's difficult to do your best work when you're uncomfortable. So, if you're working from a home office or going into an office with poor climate control this summer, you may find it a struggle to get anything done until the room temperature evens out. But you can take greater control of the temperature with a Klima Smart Thermostat, now $10 off for a limited time.

This smart thermostat and controller is compatible with more than 10,000 models of mini split and window A/Cs, or air-to-air heat pumps. It's easy to install in just a few minutes on your own and gives you complete control of the A/C or heat from your phone. Klima takes over the control of your unit's remote so you can control it through your smartphone. It must be installed in the same room as the unit, and you will need one Klima per unit.

With remote access, you can set schedules for cooling or warming to automate the temperature so it's always comfortable when you arrive. That will also help save on energy bills since you can turn the system off when you're not there.

Klima is full of convenient features, like voice control for hands-free thermostat adjustments and appliance health monitoring to alert you if your A/C or heat pump needs maintenance soon. It has open window detection that turns off the A/C automatically and offers smart zoning so you can adjust temperatures on a room-by-room basis to avoid wasting energy. With the guardian mode, you can also set minimum and maximum temperature levels.

Stay comfy this summer while saving energy and money.

Right now, you can get a Klima Smart Thermostat for $10 off the regular price of $145—just $134.99 for a limited time.

