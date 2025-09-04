Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business often means juggling more than just meetings and deadlines—it's also about keeping track of the little things that keep your day moving. Misplace your wallet on a busy morning? Leave your ID badge in a café between client meetings? Or lose track of luggage on a work trip? These things add up to wasted time, unnecessary stress, and sometimes even lost opportunities.

That's why the KeySmart SmartCard Lite can be a game changer. At less than 2mm thick—about the size of two credit cards—it slides easily into your wallet, ID holder, or travel bag. Unlike bulky trackers, it's designed to stay out of the way while still giving you peace of mind.

With Apple Find My integration, you can play a sound to locate a missing card, view its last location on a map, or activate Lost Mode to help get it back. Leave it behind, and your iPhone, AirPods, or CarPlay will nudge you before it becomes a bigger problem.

And because business doesn't pause for mishaps, the SmartCard Lite is built for real-world durability: waterproof with an IPX8 rating and a two-year battery life. The included lanyard slot makes it especially handy for offices, hospitals, or conference centers where losing an access badge can become a productivity killer.

For business leaders, entrepreneurs, or anyone always on the move, this four-pack means you can cover your essentials without thinking twice. It's one of those quiet upgrades to your workflow that pays off every single day.

And having four of these SmartCards can be a stress reducer. One for your wallet, one for your work badge, one tucked into your luggage, and maybe even one for that backpack you toss your laptop into every day. It's about building a little safety net around the items you rely on most, so you can focus on running your business or getting where you need to go without the background worry of losing something important.

Pick up this four-pack of KeySmart SmartCard Lites while it's on sale for just $64.99 (MSRP: $99.96) for a limited time.

