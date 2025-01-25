This Common Inconvenience Could Be a Security Risk But don't worry, there's already a gadget to fix it for good.

For business owners, a lost wallet is more than an inconvenience. That could be where you keep your company identification, credit cards, and so many more things that are, at best, a headache to replace and, at worst, a security risk.

It's a good thing you can reduce the risk by keeping a tracker in your wallet. The MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card works like an AirTag but looks like a credit card, so you can find your wallet, ID badge, or even tucked into the case of your company phone. It's even less expensive than an AirTag, just $23.97 (reg. $42).

Find anything you lose

The MagTag integrates with Apple's Find My app to provide real-time global tracking. It sends alerts if you leave something behind and has a loud beeping feature to help you locate items quickly. No more hunting down your badge before you head off to the office.

At just 1.5mm thick, this tracker doesn't add bulk and can be used for more than just your wallet. The built-in keyring hole makes it easy to attach to keys, ID lanyards, or bags. Slide one into the pocket of your luggage next time you leave for a conference.

The tracker is waterproof, dustproof, and lasts up to five months on a single charge. When it needs recharging, it works with any Qi wireless charger. It's a great set-it-and-forget-it solution to lost essentials

