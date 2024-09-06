Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the hardest parts of running a business is dealing with problems at scale. One employee losing a few minutes to clunky technology is no problem, but what if every member of your team loses a few minutes every day? It adds up. That's why wasted time can cost businesses up to $2 million per 100 employees every year according to a Vision Path Marketing Study. Still, sometimes a simple solution can fix a complex problem.

If your employees are losing time waiting to access files saved in cloud storage, give them an option that doesn't depend on Wi-Fi. This Dual USB-C/USB-A 1TB Flash Drive is a low-cost alternative you only pay for once that doesn't need a Wi-Fi signal to access your files, and it's marked down to $74.97 from $109.

This flash drive has a USB-C connector on one end and a USB-A connector on the other. With 1TB of storage capacity, this flash drive is designed to handle large volumes of data, including high-resolution images, videos, and complex documents. The impressive read and write speeds of 20-30MB/S make it an ideal choice for professionals who need to access and transfer files quickly, enhancing productivity and workflow efficiency.

The plug-and-play functionality means you can use it immediately without the hassle of installing additional software or drivers. This ease of use is particularly beneficial in fast-paced work environments where time is of the essence, allowing employees to focus on their tasks rather than troubleshooting connectivity issues.

Anything holding all your essential work files needs to be able to take some punishment, and this drive is no different. It has a high-quality metal casing that not only provides a sleek, professional appearance but also offers robust protection against everyday wear and tear.

This drive is designed to be waterproof, dust-proof, and resistant to drops, ensuring that your data remains safe even in challenging conditions.

Get a Dual USB-C/USB-A 1TB Flash Drive for $74.97.

