Scan any surface or object with the Nix Mini 2 and get a readout of the exact color code you're seeing.

If brand identity is as essential (it is), then something as seemingly simple as keeping your colors consistent is as important as the voice in your copy or the tone of your social posts. To make sure you or your team never miss out on a moment of inspiration again, take advantage of this price drop that has this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor on sale for only $49.97 (reg. $99) through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21.

Use the Nix 2 color-matching sensor to scan any product or surface and match the color to any of over 100,000 paint colors. Your pocket color scanner can pull all of the necessary codes and information that might be needed for a professional at the hardware store to find a matching shade or for you to find the right color in design apps like Photoshop.

To help you keep track of the colors you've matched and found, the sensor works in compatibility with the Nix Paints and Nix Digital apps for iOS and Android devices.

For pulling colors from the real world into your digital projects, there's no better solution. That's why CNET wrote that "Nix comes pre-calibrated and doesn't require any work on your end." No need for an artist's eye or a designer's patience. Skip straight to the right color every time.

