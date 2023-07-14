Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Back in 2021, TechRadar discovered that around 73% of individuals used smartphones for work purposes — from answering emails to using them as a Wi-Fi hotspot. Entrepreneurs with less strict work and home boundaries probably account for many of those people, but just because you're tethered to your smartphone doesn't mean you can't still have a little fun this summer.

Make sure you're still connected at work while getting some sun with help from the WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring. This multitasking device has eight functions for your smartphone in one tiny spot, and you can currently snag a two-pack for just $79.99 — that amounts to just $40 a piece, the best price on the web.

Since we have to multitask a lot as entrepreneurs, it's only natural that we expect our gadgets to do the same. The WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring is a tiny all-in-one mobile solution that provides eight different essentials for your smartphone in one convenient spot.

Curious about what it does? First up, there's a one-inch foldout flexible USB cord that measures three inches when extended. It has a built-in gold-plated connector for a quick charge through a USB port, and micro-suction cups easily attach or detach from your phone's back panel to serve as a stand. An OTG USB works great as a USB flash drive, while a built-in micro-SD card reader supports up to 128GB. An LED torch also offers light if needed.

Forbes called the WonderCube Pro "clean, minimalist and timeless," while iBlastPhone said it's a "must-have accessory."

Be ready for whatever life has in store with the WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring, available here for the best price online, just $79.99 (reg. $118).

