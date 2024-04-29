📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Lock in Microsoft Office 2021 for Only $50 This Week Set yourself or a team member up with a reliable suite of office programs.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every modern professional needs a suite of office programs to support day-to-day operations. For entrepreneurs and business leaders who are lacking one themselves—or team members who could use a license to work with—there are a lot of great deals available on reliable suites.

For instance, during this week's limited-time price drop, you can secure a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows at a mere $49.97 (reg. $219). A stalwart in the professional and academic arenas for decades, Microsoft Office's 2021 edition is a reliable choice that caters to most needs.

This deal includes a one-time download on a computer of your choice. From there, you'll be able to use that computer to access and use these programs indefinitely:

  • Microsoft Access 2021
  • Microsoft Publisher 2021
  • Microsoft Word 2021
  • Microsoft OneNote 2021
  • Microsoft Outlook 2021
  • Microsoft Excel 2021
  • Microsoft PowerPoint 2021

For discerning business leaders who want to set themselves and their teams up with the best, it's truly tough and arguably impossible to top Microsoft Office. In The Entrepreneur Store, this deal has an average user rating of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review reads, "It's everything you read about, no catches, easy installation, and works just as if you paid hundreds for it."

Don't waste any more time operating without a suite of programs that can support your team's productivity needs.

Remember that this week only, this lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $219).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

When This Entrepreneur Couldn't Decide What to Name His Business, He Started a $2,000-a-Month Side Hustle to Help — Now It Earns Over $10 Million a Year

Darpan Munjal, founder and CEO of AI-powered startup ecosystem Atom, offered $50 to anyone who could help with the creativity block.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

From Pups to Profits — These Are The Top Pet Franchises For 2024

From dog training to traditional grooming to swanky pet spas, explore the highest-ranking pet franchise opportunities and tap into the thriving pet industry.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Real Estate

Buying and Selling Tips From a Guy Who Has Helped People Flip Over $100 Million in Real Estate

Jerry Norton, founder of Flipping Mastery, shares the real estate investment techniques he teaches and the personal passions that have fueled his success.

By Jeff Fenster
Leadership

More Companies Are Holding on to Their Employees — and Vice Versa. Here's How to Capitalize on This Labor Market.

Your retention and recruitment strategies need to adapt as workers and businesses look for longer-term relationships. Try these strategies to do it.

By Daniel Altman
Living

Amazon, Apple Employees Share a Surging Workplace Complaint That Can Overshadow Even the Biggest Salaries

A new analysis gives insight into the employee experience at some of the largest companies in the U.S.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Here's the Vital Thing That Founders Should Be Thinking About 'Morning, Noon, and Night,' According to This Female-Focused Company CEO

Coco Meers, the CEO and co-founder of Equilibria, a women-focused company that specializes in CBD products, on what it takes to sustain success.

By William Salvi