Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What's worse than running late for work or an important client-facing meeting? Running late, only to find you're adding to the delay by not being able to find your wallet or office swipe. Instead of panicking and turning your home upside down to look for them, you could save time—and stress—by tracking where they are.

All you need is the KeySmart® SmartCard for extra peace of mind. It's a sleek, rechargeable tracking device that slides into your wallet like any other card and integrates with Apple's Find My app to track your items when you're in a rush. Now, this nifty device is available for only $29.97 (reg. $39) with free shipping while supplies last.

Track your wallet from your iPhone

Imagine entering 2025 with the ability to know exactly where your belongings are, just with this tracking card and your iPhone. Just slide the SmartCard into your wallet, office swipe holder, or another compartment in your bag so you can hunt your items down with the Apple Find My app when they simply can't be found.

Once you start searching, you'll get instant notifications on your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods. Plus, Lost Mode helps you recover it by displaying a message and contact info to anyone who finds it. But remember, it won't work if it's not charged. Be sure to pop it onto a wireless charger (it's Qi-wireless compatible) every five months or so so your KeySmart® remains functional.

Wallets and office swipe holders aren't the only items this tracking card works with. Since the SmartCard has a lanyard slot, you could attach it to another ID card, security badge, or even your car keys for extra practicality. Traveling for work or to meet with potential business partners? Slip it into your luggage so you can see if it arrives at your destination with you.

Make 2025 the year you never misplace your daily or office essentials ever again.

Know where your belongings are when you have the KeySmart® SmartCard, now just $29.97 with free shipping while inventory is still available. The price goes back up on December 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT!

KeySmart® SmartCard - Thinnest Card Tracker & Works with Apple Find My



Only $29.97 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.