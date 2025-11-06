Cut Business Energy Expenses With Smart Thermostat Technology for $100

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Energy expenses account for up to 30 percent of operating costs for businesses with physical locations, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. If you’re managing an office, retail space, or any commercial property, heating and cooling represent a significant portion of that expense. The refurbished 3rd Gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat delivers intelligent automated climate control that adapts to occupancy patterns and reduces wasted energy for $99.99, a 59 percent discount off the regular $249 retail price.

Smart features that pay for themselves

The Nest Learning Thermostat eliminates manual programming by studying usage patterns over the first week. It learns when the space is occupied, what temperature preferences work best and automatically adjusts accordingly. Most businesses waste energy heating or cooling spaces during off-hours when no one is present.

The Home/Away Assist function detects when the location is empty and automatically adjusts the temperature to save energy. For businesses with irregular schedules or multiple team members, this prevents leaving climate control running overnight or on weekends without requiring anyone to remember adjustments.

Remote control through the Nest app gives business owners oversight from anywhere. Check current temperature, adjust settings or monitor energy usage from a smartphone, tablet or laptop. This is essential for entrepreneurs managing multiple locations or traveling frequently.

An Energy History feature provides detailed tracking of usage patterns and highlights opportunities to reduce consumption. The system marks energy-efficient temperature selections with a Nest Leaf icon, helping companies identify wasteful patterns and make informed decisions. Voice control is conveniently integrated into the thermostat via Google Assistant and Alexa.

There should be no compatibility issues; this smart thermostat works with most commercial HVAC systems, including combi boilers, system and heat-only boilers, hydronic underfloor systems and air-source heat pumps. You can use the Nest Compatibility Checker on the Google Nest support page to confirm compatibility.

The thermostat’s sleek digital LED display is a perfect fit for professional environments. This unit is Grade “A” refurbished with minimal to zero scuffing and includes an aftermarket 1-year warranty.

Get the refurbished 3rd Gen Silver Google Nest Learning Thermostat today while it’s on sale for just $99.99, a 59 percent discount off the regular $249 price.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen – Silver (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.