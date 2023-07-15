Help Make Work Stress Disappear with This Personal Massage Gun, Now Only $29.97 Save more than $250 on this at-home, personal massage gun.

Entrepreneurs work, on average, 52 hours a week, according to Team Stage. That's a lot more than the usual nine-to-five schedule, which means they are probably in need of some self-care. And since they're probably too busy to book time away at a spa, it might be time for those busy entrepreneurs to think about the next best thing: a personal massage gun.

The truRelief Impact Therapy Percussive Massage Gun offers serious relief that you can accomplish at home — whether you're between Zoom meetings or attempting to wind down after a crazy day. And you can currently score it for an amazingly low price, just $29.97, for a limited time right here.

Get fast relief for sore, aching muscles in the comfort of your home with the truRelief Massage Gun. It's an electronic pulse massager, offering pulsing movements that can release tension in achy areas while breaking up painful knots. And it provides a convenient handheld design that's ideal for reaching whatever areas are giving you trouble, like the neck, legs, and back.

There are five interchangeable heads included and adjustable settings allow you to pick the frequency level for your massage depending on what you need. The rechargeable battery offers hours on a single charge and can be powered back up thanks to the Li-Ion batteries that allow for cordless use. And the ultra-quiet motor ensures you can use it discreetly at home, in the office, or even while traveling.

Unwind at home (or wherever you choose) with the truRelief™ Impact Therapy™ Percussive Massage Gun, on sale now for just $29.97 (reg. $299).

