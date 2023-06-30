Shipping Is Free on This High-Capacity Portable Power Station Keep the lights on with this high-capacity power station, now $600 off.

A power outage may seem like a minor frustration at home, but it can be costly for your business. A recent report published by Energy Central states that power outages cost US businesses $27 billion a year. Whether you need to keep the cash register open or an essential appliance powered on, you can protect your business against some of the devastating effects of a power outage by using the EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station.

This silent, high-capacity battery can power everything from small electronics to mid-sized appliances, and you don't have to wait for Prime Day to get it on sale. During this Deal Days Sale, you can pick up an EcoFlow Delta for your business for only $798.99 (reg. $1,399), which is the lowest price ever!

The EcoFlow Delta has a 1,260Wh capacity, giving you multiple ways to access that power. You can use the six AC outlets for devices up to 1,8000W or take advantage of the bank of USB-A and USB-C ports on the other side of the power station. Altogether, you can power up to 13 devices at the same time. Because the EcoFlow is entirely electric, you can also use it indoors without worrying about toxic fumes like you'd find with gas generators.

This power station has three ways to recharge. If you have access to working AC outlets, you can plug the EcoFlow directly into one for fast X-Stream-powered recharging — going from 0% to 80% within one hour — at up to 10 times the speed of some other power stations. Failing that, you can also plug it into a car using the included cable. During a disaster, you can even connect it to a compatible solar panel using the MC4 to XT60 Solar Panel Charging Cable, but the panel is sold separately.

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get an EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station for $798.99 (reg. $1,399) plus free shipping. No coupon is needed.

