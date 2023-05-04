Stay Connected With a $22 Cable Compatible With Almost Any Smart Device

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Ideally, technology would streamline your workflow and help you get more done in a day. However, a Robert Half Technology survey of U.S. office workers found that professionals tend to waste 22 minutes a day, every day on IT-related issues. Something as simple as a low battery or an internet outage may bring your productivity to a halt.

However, with some careful planning, you could make sure you can keep almost any device at full power and transfer files between them without internet. The InCharge® X Max is a 100W charging cable with fast data transfer and six output configurations that can connect to almost any device. For a limited time, the InCharge® X Max is on sale for just $21.99 (reg. $39).

Carry one cable for all your devices.

The InCharge® X Max is a versatile cable with a robust construction and a variety of applications. Both ends of the cable fold to reveal two connectors on either side, allowing for six total configurations. Switch between USB, USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB as needed to power or transfer data between devices.

When paired with a compatible AC adapter, the X Max can deliver up to 100W of power in the USB-C to USB-C configuration. Fast charge your smartphone or power up your MacBook without keeping the original power cord on hand. Switch to Lightning and power an iPhone with up to 18W of power.

If you're relying on one cable for all of your devices, it may need to hold up to considerable wear-and-tear. The X Max is made from braided copper wires wrapped in Aramid fiber with nylon reinforcement and TPU cable guards. It is a sturdy cable that could be an asset when your travel plans overlap with the needs of your business. Stay in contact with your team without carrying a tangled mess of cables.

Save on a six-in-one cable.

Use one cable for all your devices.



For a limited time, get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable on sale for $21.99 (reg. $39).

Prices subject to change.