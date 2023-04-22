A MacBook Pro for Under $270? It's Possible Thanks to This Refurbished Model.

Affordable productivity at your fingertips.

By Entrepreneur Store

As an entrepreneur, you want to have the best technology on your side. And when it comes to laptops, there's not much better than Apple's beloved MacBook Pro. This fully loaded machine can help you tackle a variety of tasks, both professional and personal, helping you stay productive throughout your work day and beyond. The only drawback? These devices usually cost a pretty penny.

A refurbished Apple MacBook Pro provides the best of both worlds, offering you all the perks of the machine at a fraction of the price. Right now, you can get this Apple MacBook Pro 13" refurbished model in silver for under $275 — just $268.99 — for a limited time.

This Apple MacBook Pro offers everything you need in a laptop, from its super sleek design that can tag along anywhere to the Intel® Core™ i5 processor that lets you tackle your to do lists easily. A 13" LED-backlit display provides the perfect canvas for working, playing, and even learning something new, letting you do everything from hopping on Zoom calls to binging your favorite shows in a widescreen resolution to mastering a new language.

8GB of memory ensures you can multitask away on this MacBook Pro, while 500GB HDD storage makes it easy to save your important files, precious photos, and more right there on the laptop. And since most busy entrepreneurs work crazy hours, a 720p FaceTime HD webcam helps you stay in touch with family and friends right on your computer.

This particular model hails from 2012 and comes with a grade "B" refurbished rating. That means you may see light scuffing on the bevel or case, or light scratches or dents on the body, but it should be in wonderful working condition.

Get a new-to-you computer on a budget with this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13", now only $268.99 (reg. $536).

