Elevate Your Office With this $22 Mirrored Alarm Clock This stylish alarm clock doubles as a charger for your mobile devices.

Something as simple as your desk clock could help you clean up clutter and give your office a shiny new look. The Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock has a stylish clock face and comes with two charging ports that you can use to power other devices. That means less cable clutter by your feet, there's no need to reflect on the price for long. While it's marked down by 33%, you can pick up this Mirrored Alarm Clock on sale for $21.99.

Modernize your office's look.

Give your office a chic modern look with a large-screen LED clock with a shiny mirror face. It has a sleek design with a clear display and adjustable brightness, great for the days at the desk that bleed into the night. Brightness settings include bright, medium, and dark, and you can adjust the clock to the 12 or 24-hour system.

Need a reminder when it's time for lunch? This clock has an alarm with a large snooze button that's easy to access in case the noise could disrupt productivity. This desk accessory even doubles in function. Use the two USB charging ports on the side to power your phone or tablet.

An office clock that looks professional

Get an office accessory that's both form and function.

For a limited time, get the Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock on sale for $21.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
