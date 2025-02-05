Savvy Professionals Have Started Trading Old-School Wallets for These This lightweight security wallet attaches directly to your iPhone, and two of them are on sale for only $55.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business owners, a lost wallet isn't just a frustration. Missing company credit cards can compromise finances. Missing ID badges can risk security. It's a huge deal, and there's a simple way many professionals are dealing with it: trackable wallets.

These MagSafe-compatible wallets attach directly to your phone. They're fully trackable, so losing your wallet isn't an option. While many security expenses are a hefty investment, a two-pack of these wallets are actually on sale for only $54.99.

A simple security solution for business owners

The MagSafe wallet securely attaches to iPhones and MagSafe cases with a magnetic force of 4200 Gauss, six times stronger than Apple's official wallets. It makes a big impact in your daily life, but the wallets themselves are compact and quite lightweight, so you can still use your phone comfortably.

One of the wallet's best features is an alarm which is triggered if you accidentally walk away. That's the most direct way of making sure you don't leave it behind in a meeting or drop it during a site visit. This wallet can fit up to eight cards in three slots, and it has integrated RFID blocking for extra security.

This wallet is designed for the iPhone 12–16 series and MagSafe-compatible cases. It seamlessly connects with Apple's Find My App, so you can track it as easily as you would track an AirTag. You can even set sound alerts if you're in the same room but just can't spot it.

The MagSafe wallet is made from premium, attractive scratch-resistant PU leather that is durable and comfortable. The battery can last up to four months per charge and supports wireless charging. The wallet can even be used as an adjustable phone stand. Its flexible hinge offers portrait and landscape modes, perfect for reading, watching videos and even meetings.

Get the folding MagSafe wallet today for just $54.99.

