This $180 Film Scanner Is Trending on TikTok The Kodak Slide N Scan can ingest and display old color and black-and-white negatives on digital screens.

The deeper we push into the digital age, the more valuable old film stills become. Whether you're collecting vintage images to repurpose for a new campaign, reviving family memories, or shooting on film still for a classic look to new creations — having a reliable scanner can go a long way when you're looking to present and share those images.

For a limited time only, this Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner is on sale for only $179.99 (reg. $224). Free shipping via Coupon code: KODAK. Trending on TikTok, this popular scanning device uses a powerful 14MP image sensor to intake images and even enhance their resolution from 14 to 22 megapixels. This enables you to use film adapters with the scanner to view, edit, and convert old negatives and slides.

This Kodak scanner can take old color and black-and-white negatives, as well as 50mm slides. You can slide them in using the scanner's quick-feeding tray, and from there, you can view them on its built-in five-inch LCD screen. You can also connect the scanner to your TV, PC, or Mac to look at your images on a larger, more immersive screen.

Discover how this Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner became the trending hit on TikTok that it has. You can also check out several highly rated reviews of the scanner on the Entrepreneur Store, including one that puts the value of this device down well, writing, "I like the simplicity of operation and the good quality display."

Don't miss your limited-time chance to pick up this Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner on sale for only $179.99 (reg. $224).

