Save $30 on a Bluetooth Smart Projector Improve your home entertainment center or conference room easily and affordably.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're looking to build an immersive home theater or you need a way to make more effective presentations in the office conference room, a smart projector is a great option. And saving money on one is always a good idea. Now through March 3, you can get the AAXA L500 1080p Bluetooth Wi-Fi Smart Projector for just $169.97 (reg. $199).

This smart projector has a native resolution of 1080p full HD, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 1.2:1 throw ratio for outstanding image quality and greater placement flexibility than other projectors. You can connect and stream directly from your devices using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi or choose to plug in via HDMI, composite AV (3.5mm), and USB ports. It even supports wireless mirroring for iOS and Android devices, including Samsung Smart View. No matter where the content is that you want to show, you'll be able to do it on a big screen up to 120" in stunning clarity.

You won't even need to hook up any external speakers (although you can if you'd like). The projector has built-in 10W speakers that help create a more immersive viewing experience. With the onboard app shop, you can get access to your favorite streaming or office apps so you can make the projector fully functional for whatever purpose you need it in your personal or professional life.

Pick up the AAXA L500 1080p Bluetooth Wi-Fi Smart Projector for just $169.97 (reg. $199) when you buy through March 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Gadgets Technology Projectors

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

This Retiree's Leisurely Side Hustle Makes $66,000 a Year and, 'You Don't Even Need to Go to High School to Do It'

Barbara Hill wanted a flexible, part-time job that would transition well into retirement. Now she mentors younger people who are making over $200,000 a year. Here's her insider's guide to getting started.

By Frances Dodds
Side Hustle

I Turned My Side Hustle Into a Passive Income Stream That's Earned More Than $1 Million — But Making Money Isn't Even the Best Part

Chris Haroun was working in venture capital when he decided to pursue his real passion.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

The Miley Cyrus Approach To Marketing — Why It's a Radically Different Method For Achieving Brand Impact

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus recently won her first Grammy. In her acceptance speech, she told a story that is a great learning lesson for business owners and marketers alike, especially those who find themselves burned out and exhausted in this current environment.

By Sunny Dublick
Business News

Who Owns The Rights to Your AI-Generated Content? Not, It's Not You. Uncover The Scary Truth That Puts AI Users At Risk.

The realization that copyright laws do not protect AI-generated material might come as a shock to many.

By Ben Angel
Business News

HP Wants You to 'Never Own A Printer Again,' Launches Rental Subscription

In February, HP's CEO Enrique Lores stated that making printing a subscription service was the company's "long-term objective."

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.