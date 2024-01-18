Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you work at home or in a shared space, having a television on the wall can be great for presentations, reviewing content, and more. Unfortunately, while you're working and have the TV off, it adds nothing aesthetically pleasing to the space, that is, unless you have a plug-in device designed to solve that very problem.

With a Dreamscreens USB, you can turn your TV into a 4K digital art gallery. You can get one on sale for just $32.97 (reg. $49) through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT only. The simple USB device can be plugged into most modern television sets, and within it are 4K files of over 500 of the most iconic paintings ever created. Rather than ponying up the huge amounts of dollars that real works of art can get, Dreamscreens delivers hundreds of them at one low fixed rate.

Users can set their images to appear in their original dimensions with the standard screen option or set them to the wide screen to stretch and fill the entire screen. You can also set the paintings to rotate in a video slideshow with background music.

Don't settle for a blank black rectangle taking up wall space in your office any longer. Add some art and some inspiration for yourself and your team members.

Get your own Dreamscreens USB to turn your TV into a 4K digital art gallery while it's on sale for just $32.97 (reg. $49) through January 21st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

