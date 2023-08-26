No white wall? No worries. The Freestyle optimizes projection based on wall color to enhance your viewing experience.

Give a presentation -or enjoy a movie night- anywhere with The Freestyle from Samsung, which is a portable projector offering full HD resolution, and also comes with a built-in speaker delivering rich 360-degree immersive sound.

It's lightweight, easy to carry, and comes with a USB-C cable to charge it up, but you can also connect The Freestyle to an external battery pack for extra portability.

Finding the perfect viewing angle is easy, as the screen shifts from the wall to the ceiling with a few easy clicks. Just tilt and go.

No white wall? No worries.

The Freestyle optimizes projection based on wall color to enhance your viewing experience. The Freestyle also automatically focuses for a sharp, clear image in seconds, corrects skewed images for a straight, rectangular screen every time, and has auto-leveling to ensure that your screen stays level on any surface.

The Freestyle can project a screen from 30 inches, up to an incredible 100 inches, making it possible to have your own home theatre anywhere, anytime.

