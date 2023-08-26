Watch Out: The Freestyle No white wall? No worries. The Freestyle optimizes projection based on wall color to enhance your viewing experience.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samsung

Give a presentation -or enjoy a movie night- anywhere with The Freestyle from Samsung, which is a portable projector offering full HD resolution, and also comes with a built-in speaker delivering rich 360-degree immersive sound.

It's lightweight, easy to carry, and comes with a USB-C cable to charge it up, but you can also connect The Freestyle to an external battery pack for extra portability.

Source: Samsung

Finding the perfect viewing angle is easy, as the screen shifts from the wall to the ceiling with a few easy clicks. Just tilt and go.

No white wall? No worries.

Source: Samsung

The Freestyle optimizes projection based on wall color to enhance your viewing experience. The Freestyle also automatically focuses for a sharp, clear image in seconds, corrects skewed images for a straight, rectangular screen every time, and has auto-leveling to ensure that your screen stays level on any surface.

The Freestyle can project a screen from 30 inches, up to an incredible 100 inches, making it possible to have your own home theatre anywhere, anytime.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

