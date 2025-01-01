Bio

Dima Zalatimo is a senior PR and corporate communications professional specializing in establishing B2B fintechs as trusted, influential brands. With over 18 years of experience in Washington, D.C. and Dubai, she helps organizations build awareness and shape their public perception through strategic, multi-channel communications. Her expertise spans media relations, thought leadership, executive positioning, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring that fintech brands establish credibility and trust in competitive MENA markets.