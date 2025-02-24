You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE on Saturday (March 1, 2025). In line with this, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a circular outlining the official working hours for employees of federal authorities during Ramadan 2025.

According to the circular, ministries and federal authorities will operate from 9:00am to 2:30Ppm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Friday.

The authority stated that ministries and federal authorities may implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan, based on their requirements and within the approved daily working hours.

The private sector is expected to follow similar reduced working hours, with an announcement expected this week.

The holy month of fasting will last between 29-30 days.