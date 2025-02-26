The E-Business Awards is an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

Nominations are now open for the E-Business Awards 2025, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

This annual event honors companies, startups, and leaders who have redefined the digital economy through excellence in e-commerce, fintech, digital transformation, SaaS, and online services.

From cutting-edge technology solutions to customer-centric platforms, the E-Business Awards 2025 shines a spotlight on the visionaries and disruptors shaping the future of online business. The awards bring together industry pioneers, investors, and decision-makers for an evening of recognition, networking, and inspiration.

The E-Business Awards 2025 be held on April 24, 2025 at Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai, with the gala ceremony set to bring together -and celebrate- the most prolific digital businesses, startups, and SMEs in the MENA region.

The deadline for nominations is April 14, 2025, and they can be submitted on the E-Business Awards website in the following categories:

E-Business of the Year

Best Digital Transformation of the Year

E-Payment Solution of the Year

AI Solution of the Year

Fintech Company of the Year

E-Investment Solution of the Year

Digital Healthcare Provider of the Year

Foodtech Company of the Year

E-Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Trading Platform of the Year

Cloud Kitchen Company of the Year

E-Delivery Company of the Year

Best E-Service Company of the Year

Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution of the Year

Disruptor of the Year

Best F&B Solution of the Year

Best Digital Customer Service of the Year

Best E-Solutions Provider for SMEs

Best E-Government Solution of the Year

Fastest Growth

Best Innovative E-Solution of the Year

Best B2B Solution of the Year

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year

Most Innovative Blockchain Solution of the Year

Fastest Growth Crypto Company of the Year

Best Crypto Solution of the Year

Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year

E-Banking Solution of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Proptech Company of the Year

Startup of the Year

Cybersecurity Firm of the Year

Information Security Champion of the Year

E-Business Leader of the Year

Best Business Travel Platform

Best Entertainment platform

For more information on the E-Business Awards 2024, please head to its official website by clicking here.

