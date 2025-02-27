You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future, announced the Future 100 - 2024, a list of the 100 best UAE-based startups and scaleups that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the country's future economy.

The list was announced in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of Investtopia, Her Excellency Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, and Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.

The announcement was made during the fourth edition of Investopia in Abu Dhabi on February 26-27, 2025.

The Future 100 initiative also released the Future 100 - List 2024 report that was produced in cooperation with Entrepreneur Middle East. It can be downloaded on the Future 100 website.

H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, said, "Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has made great strides towards transforming into new economic sectors. Since its launch, Investopia has adopted a forward-looking vision to support the growth of innovative startup and scaleup businesses and encourage them to use modern technology applications in various vital economic sectors. Therefore, Investopia's hosting of the Future100 companies initiative for the second year in a row confirms our national effort to enhance the competitiveness of the entrepreneurial environment in the country and consolidate the UAE's position as an attractive destination for future projects, and a leading center for creativity and innovation."

H.E. Al Marri added, "Through this initiative, we are keen to provide all the opportunities and capabilities that national talents and startup and scaleup companies need to develop more successful ideas and projects that will serve the community and support the country's efforts to transform towards a new economic model based on knowledge and innovation."

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei said, "The Future100 companies initiative supports the UAE's vision to make the national economy more dynamic and competitive at the global level, building a highly productive human capital base and creating an advanced and innovative environment that shapes future economic sectors." Her Excellency explained that the initiative achieved an 11% increase in the total number of applications received during 2024 compared to 2023, and the majority of these applications were in financial technology, sustainability, and creative industries.

H.E. Al Mazrouei added, "The initiative contributes to opening new horizons for entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises to expand their ideas and projects in the sectors of the new and sustainable economy and allows them to communicate effectively with a wide network of investment funds and global investors, and to view the latest practices and trends related to financing mechanisms for small and medium enterprises."

H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said, "The UAE adopts an integrated approach to shaping the future, based on enhancing the flexibility and readiness of various sectors, their proactivity in innovating solutions to challenges, adapting to unexpected changes, and reshaping sectors to keep pace with emerging and future trends." She added, "The Future100 initiative embodies a company from the future, the leadership's directions and visions, by stimulating and encouraging the development of future sectors, and enhancing the UAE's position as an attractive destination and a stimulating environment for the prosperity and development of startups and scaleups in various future sectors."

She pointed out that, since its launch in 2023, the initiative has contributed to supporting the country's directions by attracting startups and scaleups across sectors, including space, cybersecurity, sustainability, financial technology, smart mobility, and others. She stressed the importance of the continuation of work to enhance the initiative's momentum and build on its achievements, to be an important element in achieving the directions of the "We the Emirates 2031" vision, and a driving force to enhance the country's efforts to develop a knowledge-based economy that is ready for the future, and an incubator and catalyst for the development of economic sectors and emerging industries.

The 2024 edition of the Future 100 companies is a collective effort of the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem as 38 partners have taken part in the process- most notably the strategic partner, the National Fund for Social Responsibility Majra, and the partners of the business accelerator Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Future District Fund, Emirates NBD, the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Investopia, Microsoft, MEVP, Careem, EY, Eurasia Capital, In5, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, FTI Consulting, and the Dubai International Financial Center Innovation Hub.

Related: Future 100 Unveils The Inaugural List Of 100 Companies That Are Shaping The Future Of The UAE