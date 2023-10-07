Regardless of whether you're washing your hands, showering, or relaxing in a hot tub, you don't have to worry about your Motiv Ring- it's fully waterproof up to 165 feet.

Motiv Ring is a sleek wearable that brings all of the function of a smartwatch into a small, fashionable accessory.

Motiv Ring features a patented flexible circuit board, curved battery, and a tiny ring-sized heart rate sensor that literally wraps around your finger.

It works with the Motiv app to give you basic fitness tracking information, and note that the Motiv Ring has three days of onboard memory without syncing, which keeps it functioning even if your phone isn't nearby.

Wrapped in a titanium shell, it's less than 0.1 inches thick, making it both stylish and durable. It gives you three days of battery life, and it comes with an ultra-slim charging dock that plugs into any USB port, and it only takes 90 minutes to fully charge.

