The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) -an initiative launched in 2016 by the UAE Ministry of Finance to foster innovation in the UAE- has announced the selection of 22 startups for the seventh cohort of its Innovation Accelerator program.

The final participants of the year-long program were selected from over 230 applicants from 41 countries. With the MBRIF accelerator program aligning itself with the UAE's National Strategy for Advanced Innovation (an initiative that aims to position the UAE among the world's top leaders of innovation), the selected startups too were found to have made significant inroads in sectors identified by the said strategy like education, health, clean energy, technology, space, transportation, renewable energy and water. The final 22 participants -ranging from startups to scaleups- stand to gain access to world-class business resources, mentorship, as well as support to accelerate growth, enhance capabilities, unlock value, and attain scalability.

"The MBRIF Accelerator is a beacon of innovation and collaboration, empowering entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into reality and make a positive impact," Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Finance and MBRIF representative, said. "Cohort 7 showcases a diverse range of world-class innovators, each with the potential to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing our planet. By equipping them with the tools for success, the program helps build a more sustainable future for the UAE and the world."

The seventh cohort of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator program include the following startups:

Below Farm: A firm that cultivates locally growing specialty mushrooms in the UAE desert.

Egrobots: A precision solution for smart and sustainable farming.

Uktob: An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered professional assistant.

Mirathi: A startup that offers legacy plans for digital assets.

Finanshels: An AI-powered financial management solution.

Appro: A fintech solution for a streamlined and simplified retail banking onboarding.

Pulse Technologies: A predictive Internet of Things (IoT) solution for maximizing civil structures service life.

Hulexo: An AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for making proactive decisions and insights for retailers.

FACEKI: An advanced biometric technology to prevent fraud and simplify onboarding experience

InvoiceMate: A platform that leverages invoices to facilitate small and medium enterprise (SME) financing

ViAct: An Artificial IoT (AIoT) monitoring platform for construction sustainability.

AI Generative Lab: A startup that aims to transform business operations with AI based solutions.

Unipreneur: A platform for youth entrepreneurs that is said to be the first-of-its-kind in the UAE.

Hekayati: A platform that empowers children through personalized story books in Arabic and English.

Detectiome: An early precision cancer detection tailored for the people of the Middle East.

MDBX Health: A healthtech platform that simplifies chronic disease management.

Arlan Biotech: An AI/machine learning (ML) powered platform for faster nanobody discovery

MayaMD: An AI-based predictive, personalized and preventive care platform.

HealthStay: An AI driven platform supporting medical tourism.

Oscar: A MENA-focused automated sustainable procurement platform.

TranspRight: A seamless eco-proactive online transportation management platform

SpaceTIS: An advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology that promises enhanced versatility and endurance.

For more information about the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator program's seventh cohort, click here.

