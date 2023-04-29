Watch Out: Apple Watch Series 8

With all-day 18-hour battery life and advanced health sensors, Apple Watch Series 8 provides insights to help you better understand your health.

By Tamara Clarke

Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, always-on retina display made of strong crack-resistant front crystal.

The large display accommodates all of your favorite applications, and makes tapping, typing, and swiping easy. Even better, the watch is dust- and water-resistant with an IP6X certification as well as a WR50 rating.

With all-day 18-hour battery life and advanced health sensors, Apple Watch Series 8 provides insights to help you better understand your health with features such as the ECG app, fall detection, temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, crash detection, and more.

From tracking your sleep patterns to your heart rate, Apple Watch Series 8 can really help you get a handle on your health- and you can look good doing it. Apple Watch Series 8 is available in midnight, starlight, gold, silver, graphite, space black, and red.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

