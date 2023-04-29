Watch Out: Apple Watch Series 8

With all-day 18-hour battery life and advanced health sensors, Apple Watch Series 8 provides insights to help you better understand your health.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, always-on retina display made of strong crack-resistant front crystal.

The large display accommodates all of your favorite applications, and makes tapping, typing, and swiping easy. Even better, the watch is dust- and water-resistant with an IP6X certification as well as a WR50 rating.

With all-day 18-hour battery life and advanced health sensors, Apple Watch Series 8 provides insights to help you better understand your health with features such as the ECG app, fall detection, temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, crash detection, and more.

Source: Apple

From tracking your sleep patterns to your heart rate, Apple Watch Series 8 can really help you get a handle on your health- and you can look good doing it. Apple Watch Series 8 is available in midnight, starlight, gold, silver, graphite, space black, and red.

Related: A Home Run: Apple HomePod