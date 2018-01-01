Andrew Medal is the founder of creative digital agency Agent Beta. He has helped organizations as varied as the California Education Department, Proctor & Gamble, Microsoft and Warner Bros. He has proven results for Fortune 500 to venture-backed startups by developing software and driving growth. Medal volunteers inside prison institutions with the Last Mile, where he empowers inmates with front-end web development skills. Join his book club on Instagram, and sign up to receive pre-sale alerts about his next book titled, Welcome to Prison Whitey: The Hilarious Factual Prison Tale of an Entrepreneur from the 'Burbs.
Money
Stablecoins, Rather Than Cryptocurrencies, Might Be the Future of Money
Cryptocurrency remains volatile, and stablecoins may provide the stabilization the market needs.
Customer Service
This $300 Billion Industry Has Been Outdated for a Decade. Here's How to Fix It.
It's finally time to harness the power of tech to take care of customer service.
Personal Improvement
4 In-Demand Skills You Can Learn Online
Online resources can help you learn and earn more.
The 10 Best Instagram Tools for 2019
You can be posting coffee art Boomerangs, like your favorite influencer, shortly after reading this list.
Gifts
4 Cool Gifts for Tech Geeks for the Holiday Season
Work to achieve product-market fit for gift giving.
Travel
The Case for Disconnecting and Traveling as an Entrepreneur
Yes, it's imperative to work your butt off, but, although it may seem counter-intuitive, it's also vital to drop everything and travel.
Artificial Intelligence
3 Ways Entrepreneurs and Businesses Can Benefit From AI's 'Third Wave'
Third-wave AI is supposed to be truly intelligent and most similar to human thinking, meaning it will make sense of the independent world and its varying contexts.
Ecommerce
5 Ecommerce Tools That Can Help You Score More Sales
Hustle isn't the only tool you need.
Technology
5 Tech Trends Content Creators Need to Pay Attention To
Content creation will continue to evolve and morph, and as a content creator it's vital to stay ahead of the trends.
Artificial Intelligence
4 Industries That Are Being Disrupted by AI
The top 100 AI startups of 2017 have raised $11.7 billion in aggregate funding across 367 deals.
Technology
3 Startups That Are Using Technology to Reinvent Entertainment
These companies are using blockchain, augmented reality and 3D in groundbreaking ways.
Ecommerce
5 Points to Consider When Choosing an Ecommerce System for Your Business
With cryptocurrency gaining prominence, have you considered accepting Bitcoin and its ilk?
Blockchain
One of the Biggest Issues Facing Blockchain Is Its Lack of Ability to Scale
Here's what you need to know about the problems facing the technology backing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Retirement Planning
3 Mental Shifts You Need to Make to Build a Stable Financial Future in the Gig Economy
Draw up plans on your future finances, with the goal of becoming independent, freeing yourself from debt and putting away savings for your future.
Video Games
5 Exciting Innovations in Gaming That Entrepreneurs Absolutely Should Know About
If you're in the gaming world, school yourself in AR, VR, AI, cloud-based gaming and blockchain. Everyone else is.