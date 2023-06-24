Sound Off: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 You can control your audio experience with Beosound A5 using its sleek user interface, or directly from the Bang & Olufsen App.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A5 combines portability and style, thereby making it an ideal home audio solution.

Its solid oak handle allows the speaker to be carried from room to room with ease, whether placed on the floor, shelf, or table. Thanks to an IP65 water and dustproof rating, Beosound A5 can also be taken outside on any adventure.

Source: Bang & Olufsen

Plus, you can control your audio experience with Beosound A5 using its sleek user interface, or directly from the Bang & Olufsen App.

With more than 12 hours of playtime and a wireless phone charger integrated into the top panel of the speaker, Beosound A5 is Bang & Olufsen's most versatile speaker to date, and the perfect portable audio companion.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

