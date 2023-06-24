You can control your audio experience with Beosound A5 using its sleek user interface, or directly from the Bang & Olufsen App.

Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A5 combines portability and style, thereby making it an ideal home audio solution.

Its solid oak handle allows the speaker to be carried from room to room with ease, whether placed on the floor, shelf, or table. Thanks to an IP65 water and dustproof rating, Beosound A5 can also be taken outside on any adventure.

Source: Bang & Olufsen

Plus, you can control your audio experience with Beosound A5 using its sleek user interface, or directly from the Bang & Olufsen App.

With more than 12 hours of playtime and a wireless phone charger integrated into the top panel of the speaker, Beosound A5 is Bang & Olufsen's most versatile speaker to date, and the perfect portable audio companion.

