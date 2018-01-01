Matthew Toren

Matthew Toren

Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com

Matthew Toren is a serial entrepreneur, mentor, investor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com. He is co-author, with his brother Adam, of Kidpreneurs and Small Business, BIG Vision: Lessons on How to Dominate Your Market from Self-Made Entrepreneurs Who Did it Right (Wiley). He's based in Vancouver, B.C.

More From Matthew Toren

The One Leadership Trait That Will Ensure You Succeed at Anything You Do
Leadership Skills

The One Leadership Trait That Will Ensure You Succeed at Anything You Do

Can you adapt when the tough times hit?
4 min read
From Crisis to Crushing It: How to Bounce Back From Disaster
Crisis Management

From Crisis to Crushing It: How to Bounce Back From Disaster

There is opportunity in every disaster. Are you ready to seize it?
3 min read
Why Multitasking Is a Myth That's Breaking Your Brain and Wasting Your Time
Multitasking

Why Multitasking Is a Myth That's Breaking Your Brain and Wasting Your Time

You might think you're a great multitasker, but you're not. There's no such thing.
4 min read
6 Good Reasons to Ditch Offering Discounts
Discounting

6 Good Reasons to Ditch Offering Discounts

You might be tempted to lower your prices when starting out, but make sure that strategy actually works for your business and market.
3 min read
Top 10 Tools for Maximizing Business-to-Business Sales
Sales

Top 10 Tools for Maximizing Business-to-Business Sales

Use these tech tools to improve your lead generation and improve your sales relationships.
6 min read
How to Use Other People's Doubts to Fuel Your Own Success
Confidence

How to Use Other People's Doubts to Fuel Your Own Success

Don't ever believe when other people say you can't.
4 min read
5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Don't Thrive in School
Education

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Don't Thrive in School

Why some entrepreneurs are better off skipping the formal education route.
5 min read
4 Entrepreneurs Who Refreshed Stale Industries and Made Millions
Project Grow

4 Entrepreneurs Who Refreshed Stale Industries and Made Millions

How a single good idea can revive a dying business model.
4 min read
10 Udemy Courses Under $100 That Could Help You Make $1,000 (or More)
udemy

10 Udemy Courses Under $100 That Could Help You Make $1,000 (or More)

Never stop improving your entrepreneurial portfolio.
5 min read
How to Address Problems Directly Without Being a Jerk
Managing Employees

How to Address Problems Directly Without Being a Jerk

Five tips to confronting problems, not people.
4 min read
6 Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About (and None of Them Are Bitcoin)
Cryptocurrency

6 Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About (and None of Them Are Bitcoin)

How digital, international currency makes business easier than ever.
5 min read
10 Apps and Tools to Make Your Small Business Better and More Efficient
Tech

10 Apps and Tools to Make Your Small Business Better and More Efficient

When you don't have the resources to build custom solutions, you can rely on these affordable (or free) fixes.
5 min read
5 Ways to Make Working From Home More Rewarding
Productivity

5 Ways to Make Working From Home More Rewarding

No matter how much you love entrepreneurship, the hustle gets a bit dry from time to time.
5 min read
3 Tips to Transform Setbacks Into Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

3 Tips to Transform Setbacks Into Success

When the going gets tough, there's one important question to ask yourself -- will you get better or bitter?
4 min read
How to Optimize Ad Placement and Maximize Revenue
Online Advertising

How to Optimize Ad Placement and Maximize Revenue

Never give your audience a reason to activate their ad blockers.
5 min read
