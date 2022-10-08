Power Up: Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Pad

This "stand up" charger is well designed with matte rubber for the flat charging surface, as well as "arms" that keep your phone from sliding off the surface.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Running out of battery power on your smartphone on a busy day at work? Avoid such instances by getting the Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Pad, which offers fast wireless charging up to 10 watts.

Belkin

Just lay your phone onto the pad for a quick and easy power boost. You can power up any Qi-compatible phone across a number of brands using this single charger, as the device has been engineered to charge Apple and Samsung smartphones at the fastest possible speeds, while delivering five watts of power to all other Qi-enabled devices.

Source: Belkin

This "stand up" charger is also well designed with matte rubber for the flat charging surface, as well as "arms" that keep your phone from sliding off the surface.

However, the only downside is that the Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Pad only charges smartphones, and not iPads or smartwatches.

Related: Let's Go: Kingston DataTraveler Max

Most Popular

Productivity

How to Retrain Your Brain and Achieve the Highest Levels of Success

Jean-Paul Gravel

Jean-Paul Gravel

Starting a Business

5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business

Ivan Popov

Ivan Popov

Thought Leaders

Being a Human Magnet Is Key to Your Company's Success. Here's What That Means.

Aytekin Tank

Aytekin Tank

Read More