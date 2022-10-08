Power Up: Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Pad

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Running out of battery power on your smartphone on a busy day at work? Avoid such instances by getting the Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Pad, which offers fast wireless charging up to 10 watts.

Just lay your phone onto the pad for a quick and easy power boost. You can power up any Qi-compatible phone across a number of brands using this single charger, as the device has been engineered to charge Apple and Samsung smartphones at the fastest possible speeds, while delivering five watts of power to all other Qi-enabled devices.

This "stand up" charger is also well designed with matte rubber for the flat charging surface, as well as "arms" that keep your phone from sliding off the surface.

However, the only downside is that the Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Pad only charges smartphones, and not iPads or smartwatches.

