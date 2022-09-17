From A To Z: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When folded shut, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G has a 6.2-inch screen, but it opens up as a 7.6-inch display thanks to the device's proprietary Ultra Thin Glass, which gives you more room to play with it- regardless of whether you're using it to text, talk, or game.

The screen size also completely changes the game when it comes to productivity. With the upgraded multiwindow layout and the app continuity function, you can multitask with two apps on the cover screen, move it to the main screen, open a third app as a split screen, and then simply tap to work or play where you need to.

The screen also emits less blue light, so you can unfold to a tablet-sized viewing experience, and enjoy it for hours on end without being too worried about eye strain.

Meanwhile, the hideaway hinge design on Galaxy Z Fold2 enables fluid folding motion, and it also offers you the ability to take photos and videos from angles that most smartphones can't- no extra equipment needed!

This smartphone also features three 12MP main cameras along with a 10MP front camera for optimal shooting; plus, its flex mode couples with auto framing to make capturing vlogs hands-free. Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two striking colors, mystic bronze and mystic black, with a contrasting hinge.

