Atlys, a UAE-based visa processing and global travel platform, has announces an exclusive Buy One Visa, Get One Free (BOGO) offer for Dubai residents. This limited-time initiative aims to make international travel easier and more budget-friendly during one of the most anticipated travel seasons of the year.

The offer is applicable for visas to popular destinations, including Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Schengen countries, among others.

To avail of the Atlys BOGO offer, travelers simply need to visit the Atlys website and apply for two visas in one go. As part of this exclusive deal, the second visa application will be complimentary, making it easier and more affordable to plan trips.

"With winter being the peak travel season, we understand the excitement and costs associated with international trips," said Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys. "This special offer is our way of ensuring Dubai residents can travel with ease and share unforgettable experiences with their loved ones."

The winter months mark a significant uptick in outbound travel from Dubai, with residents venturing abroad for leisure, family reunions, and end-of-year celebrations. The Atlys BOGO offer provides an affordable and convenient way to travel, whether it's a short escape or an extended holiday. Travelers are encouraged to act quickly, as this exclusive offer is valid for a limited period, from December 4-8, 2024 and is subject to availability.

