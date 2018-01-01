Karima Mariama-Arthur

Karima Mariama-Arthur

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of WordSmithRapport

Karima Mariama-Arthur is the founder and CEO of WordSmithRapport, an international consulting firm located in Washington, D.C. that specializes in professional development. She trains, coaches and consults for individuals and organizations on the dynamics of complex communication and high-performance leadership competence. 

More From Karima Mariama-Arthur

Why 'Cognitive Computing' Is the Next Big Thing for Business Growth
Technology

Why 'Cognitive Computing' Is the Next Big Thing for Business Growth

This innovative technology is transforming employee contributions and optimizing business results.
5 min read
Effective Communication Is Something You Learn, Not Something You're Born With
Communication Strategies

Effective Communication Is Something You Learn, Not Something You're Born With

Listening actively and expressing thoughts clearly are hard-earned, high-level skills.
8 min read
Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload
information

Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload

Everyone is hit by an avalanche of information everyday. The desire to tune it out is natural but has to be resisted.
6 min read
3 Steps Effective Leaders Take When Dealing With Crisis
Crisis Management

3 Steps Effective Leaders Take When Dealing With Crisis

When everything goes sideways without warning is when you find out who really is a leader and who just happens to be boss.
4 min read
Why Mindset Mastery Is Vital to Your Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

Why Mindset Mastery Is Vital to Your Success

How you think directly affects the outcomes you produce.
4 min read
Navigating the 3 Great Challenges of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Navigating the 3 Great Challenges of Entrepreneurship

How you navigate in the trenches of business will determine your success.
3 min read
Don't Squander Your High Potential Talent: Hack It.
Leadership Development

Don't Squander Your High Potential Talent: Hack It.

Innovative strategies for maximizing competence and capacity in your organization
5 min read
Why Every Leader Needs Mental Toughness
Leadership Qualities

Why Every Leader Needs Mental Toughness

This attribute gets at the heart and soul of effective leadership.
5 min read
Why You Need More Than Passion to Succeed In Business
Leadership

Why You Need More Than Passion to Succeed In Business

Essential skills are needed to launch and sustain a company.
4 min read
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success
Dress Codes

Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success

Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.
5 min read
Smart Ways Busy Professionals Can Embrace Relaxation
Relaxation

Smart Ways Busy Professionals Can Embrace Relaxation

All work, no play makes Jack a dull boy and you, too. Figure out how to give yourself a mini-vacation of the mind midweek.
4 min read
Inspire Performance by Providing Optimum Feedback
Leadership

Inspire Performance by Providing Optimum Feedback

Aim for for the gold standard when conducting individual reviews. Create an environment where ongoing evaluation is a welcomed aspect of workplace culture not a loathsome ritual.
5 min read
Why Fear Is Your Ally in Business
Fear

Why Fear Is Your Ally in Business

Use this burst of emotion as a guide to focus your awareness, prepare strategically and execute tasks expertly.
3 min read
6 Key Tips for Leading by Example
Leadership Qualities

6 Key Tips for Leading by Example

Become a powerful workplace influence by effectively modeling top-notch behavior. Don't have all the skills yet? Fill in the gaps.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.