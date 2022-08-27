Let's Go: Kingston DataTraveler Max

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Travel rarely means no-work-and-all-play, so holiday makers need the right tools when they are out and about.

Kingston

The Kingston DataTraveler Max (DT Max) series delivers record-breaking speeds up to 1,000MB/s read and 900MB/s write that make them among the fastest as well as the first of their kind USB drives on the market. DT Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind.

DT Max Type-A features a merlot and black design with Type-A connector, while the original DT Max features an all-black design with Type-C connector to differentiate the drives at first glance. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use, and it is easy to move in a single motion.

Source: Kingston

Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music, and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal when you need to do a little work while on the go.

Related: Listen Up: Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2