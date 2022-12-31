Read Into It: Amazon Kindle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The newest Amazon Kindle is the lightest and smallest of its series, with premium features such as a 300-pixels-per-inch, high-resolution, six-inch display, the provision for USB-C charging, longer battery life of up to six weeks, as well as 16GB of storage, twice the storage of the previous generation.

Amazon

That should be enough to hold thousands of titles, so you can take your library with you, wherever you go. Plus, discover a wide range of books (including the latest bestsellers) with access to over one million paid and free Kindle eBooks in more than 40 languages including English, Arabic, French, and Hindi.

Source: Amazon

Enjoy a comfortable reading experience in all reading conditions, be it in sunlight or with no light at all using the device's dark mode as well as its adjustable front light. The device comes packed with customer-favorite features like X-Ray, which provides important details about people or places.

Related: Boost Your Wi-Fi: Amazon Eero 6