The WH-CH720 is Sony's lightest wireless noise-canceling headphones yet.

Featuring a slimmer, more lightweight headband, these headphones have been restructured to create more space as well as comfort for the ears.

Keep your music playing all day with up to 35 hours of battery life, and when it's time to power up, you can get up to 60 minutes of playback from just three minutes of charging via its USB Type-C quick charging port.

Meanwhile, its "Adjustable Ambient Sound" mode offers 20 level settings, and the "Focus on Voice" feature allows you to chat freely without removing the headphones.

With excellent noise cancellation, long battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and a lightweight design that's perfect for traveling, these headphones are an ideal companion for the office and beyond.

