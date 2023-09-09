Sound Off: Sony WH-CH720N The WH-CH720 is Sony's lightest wireless noise-canceling headphones yet.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony

The WH-CH720 is Sony's lightest wireless noise-canceling headphones yet.

Featuring a slimmer, more lightweight headband, these headphones have been restructured to create more space as well as comfort for the ears.

Keep your music playing all day with up to 35 hours of battery life, and when it's time to power up, you can get up to 60 minutes of playback from just three minutes of charging via its USB Type-C quick charging port.

Source: Sony

Meanwhile, its "Adjustable Ambient Sound" mode offers 20 level settings, and the "Focus on Voice" feature allows you to chat freely without removing the headphones.

With excellent noise cancellation, long battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and a lightweight design that's perfect for traveling, these headphones are an ideal companion for the office and beyond.

Related:

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Related Topics

Technology

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Why Saudi Arabia is the Future Frontier for Global Entrepreneurs

The Saudi horizon is vast, and it's gleaming with golden opportunities for the discerning entrepreneur.

By Henri Al Helaly
Leadership

Why I Took My Dubai-Based Team To Work Out Of Zanzibar For Two Weeks

The decision to take my team to Zanzibar wasn't just a change of location; it was a change of mindset- a reminder that as entrepreneurs, we have the power to create our own narrative, one that's bold, inspiring, and eternally curious.

By Natasha Al Fadhli
Starting a Business

3 Productivity Tips That Turned Me Into a Multimillionaire

As a businessman and property investor, I know it is important to stay productive. Here are 3 ways I do it.

By Samuel Leeds
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Growth Strategies

The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023

The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 celebrated the groundbreaking achievements of companies which have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Thought Leaders

10 Reasons Why Good Customer Service Is Your Most Important Metric

Attracting a new customer is just too difficult and expensive to lose the relationship because you didn't treat them right.

By R.L. Adams