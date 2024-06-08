Get All Access for $5/mo

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony

From airplane noise to people's voices, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones ensure you won't hear any of it- and that's because they come with multiple-microphone noise cancelling (NC) to keep out more high and mid-frequency sounds than ever before.

Plus, with Auto NC Optimizer, noise cancelling is automatically optimized based on your environment, and how you wear the headphone. With four microphones on each earcup, this is Sony's most ambitious step forward in noise cancelling. Ambient sound is captured even more accurately for a dramatic reduction in high-frequency noise.

Smart features make using the headphones easier than ever too. For example, you can play music and control the volume by simply pressing a button. As soon as you start a conversation, Speak-to-Chat automatically stops your music and lets in ambient sound– handy if you want to keep your headphones on, or talk hands-free. This smart feature uses microphones built into your headphones and advanced audio signal processing to recognize and react to your voice. And once your chat is over, your music starts playing again automatically!

These lightweight headphones are beautifully finished in newly developed soft-fit leather. This material fits snugly around the head with less pressure on the ears, making the headphones a pleasure to wear.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

