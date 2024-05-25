Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Sure Thing: Shure MV7+ Thanks to its unique full-touch LED live meter display and numerous customization options, the MV7+ sets a new standard in sound quality and personalization, while also diving into a vibrant world of color.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shure

The Shure MV7+ Podcast Microphone features the brand's cutting-edge Voice Isolation Technology, which focuses on your voice, not annoying background noises.

Engineered for podcasters, streamers, and musicians, the mic includes a new, innovative onboard Digital Signal Processing engine that powers a suite of features, including an improved Auto Level Mode, a Digital Popper Stopper for enhanced plosive control, Real-time Denoiser, and Adjustable Reverb.

Thanks to its unique full-touch LED live meter display and numerous customization options, the MV7+ sets a new standard in sound quality and personalization, while also diving into a vibrant world of color.

Source: Shure

To elevate your experience, the MV7+ podcast microphone integrates with the new (and free!) MOTIV Mix Desktop app, Shure's latest MOTIV software interface that allows you to easily configure the microphone.

The MV7+ integrates into any setup as it provides hybrid USB-C and XLR output, and it connects seamlessly with your laptop or smartphone (iOS and Android), offering unparalleled flexibility and ease of use.

The MV7+ Podcast Microphone comes in two colors, black and white, and it comes with a 3m USB-C to USB-C cable, a printed quick start guide, and a MOTIV MIX Art Card with download instructions.

Related: Eye On You: Logitech MX Brio 705
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's How Much an Influencer With 21 Million Followers Makes on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok

Erika Kullberg says one outlet pays far better than the rest.

By Sherin Shibu
Growth Strategies

Catalyst For Change: Project Management Office At Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

It is time to reflect on where the science and art of project management stands as a means for navigating complex projects in the ever-changing dynamics of the global economy.

By Areej Naqshbandi
Entrepreneurs

VOL.1 Roastlab Wants To Transform Kuwait's Coffee Industry With Its Specialty Coffee Bar

Nora Al Roumi saw how third wave specialty coffee bars and roasters were nonexistent in Kuwait and GCC as the coffee market was dependent on commercial or franchise coffee brands.

By Pamella de Leon
Leadership

For The Love Of Arab Art: Kalim ArtSpace Founder Kalim Bechara Aims To Introduce Emerging Arab Artists To The World

"It [Kalim ArtSpace] started out as a cultural hub, and it then slowly turned into one of the best galleries for emerging talents to exhibit at."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Career

The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications You Can Get Right Now

Want to boost your qualifications but not sure which certificates to pursue? Check out these in-demand professional certifications to pick your path.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Three Steps to Selling Your Idea

Start making money now with this step-by-step guide to licensing your invention.

By Tamara Monosoff