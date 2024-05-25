Thanks to its unique full-touch LED live meter display and numerous customization options, the MV7+ sets a new standard in sound quality and personalization, while also diving into a vibrant world of color.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Shure MV7+ Podcast Microphone features the brand's cutting-edge Voice Isolation Technology, which focuses on your voice, not annoying background noises.

Engineered for podcasters, streamers, and musicians, the mic includes a new, innovative onboard Digital Signal Processing engine that powers a suite of features, including an improved Auto Level Mode, a Digital Popper Stopper for enhanced plosive control, Real-time Denoiser, and Adjustable Reverb.

Thanks to its unique full-touch LED live meter display and numerous customization options, the MV7+ sets a new standard in sound quality and personalization, while also diving into a vibrant world of color.

Source: Shure

To elevate your experience, the MV7+ podcast microphone integrates with the new (and free!) MOTIV Mix Desktop app, Shure's latest MOTIV software interface that allows you to easily configure the microphone.

The MV7+ integrates into any setup as it provides hybrid USB-C and XLR output, and it connects seamlessly with your laptop or smartphone (iOS and Android), offering unparalleled flexibility and ease of use.

The MV7+ Podcast Microphone comes in two colors, black and white, and it comes with a 3m USB-C to USB-C cable, a printed quick start guide, and a MOTIV MIX Art Card with download instructions.

Related: Eye On You: Logitech MX Brio 705