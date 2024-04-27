MX Brio also has two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so that you can be heard clearly, as well as an integrated privacy shutter.

Logitech has unveiled its most advanced webcam yet, MX Brio 705, a revolutionary high-end webcam for enterprises.

MX Brio's Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced webcam sensor with 70% larger pixels renders an ultra-sharp image. Plus, artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced image quality takes auto light correction further with face-based image enhancement, which provides a more natural image.

Advanced customization options allow you to fine-tune your appearance by manually adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view, and more using Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software. Plus, Show Mode makes it easy for you to share sketches or other physical objects on your desk by simply tilting the webcam.

Plus, the RightSight autoframing feature, which detects and centers on the speaker even as they move around, can be enabled through Logi Tune for enterprise customers with the MX Brio 705.

For IT teams outfitting employee workstations and home offices, know that the MX Brio 705 for Business, the plug-and-play enterprise model, is compatible with most video conferencing platforms, and is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and also works with Chromebook.

