Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As we enter the final month of 2024 -the UAE's "Year of Sustainability"- we are also upon the first anniversary of the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) which was hosted in Dubai from November 30-December 13, 2023. The many decisions and policies that came to light at the historic event were all discussed and dissected at length at the time- but an event's success can perhaps only be fully gauged by what follows it. And while the UAE government has relentlessly amplified its many sustainability initiatives since the COP28, the onus of matching up to the goals they've set has been upon the nation's private sector.

One entity that certainly felt its sustainability initiatives being boosted in the months following the conference has been L'Oréal Middle East, the regional branch of the renowned global luxury cosmetic brand. "At L'Oréal, we have long prioritized sustainability as a cornerstone of our business strategy, even before COP28 brought the issue to the forefront of global discourse," says Laurent Duffier, the Managing Director. "Our L'Oréal for the Future program, launched in 2020, established a framework for sustainable impact with goals aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, implementing 100% renewable energy across all our sites by 2025, and transitioning to fully recycled or bio-based packaging by 2030. The L'Oréal for the Future Summit further amplified these goals, fostering a collaborative environment for advancing our sustainability roadmap, encouraging a shared commitment across our ecosystem. And while the summit offered the right platform to discuss and implement innovative solutions tailored to our vision, COP28 reinforced the importance of these ongoing commitments. This collective momentum underscores our belief that sustainability must be a shared ambition."

Laurent Duffier is the Managing Director of L'Oréal Middle East. Source: L'Oréal Middle East.

Indeed, a big part of L'Oréal Middle East's post-COP28 sustainability endeavors have been championed through partnering with like-minded organizations. "In the past year, we achieved a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, and the introduction of our Gjosa showerhead technology has cut water use in salons by 65%, showcasing our commitment to responsible resource management," Duffier shares. "And collaboration has been critical to our progress! Partnering with Sephora [the French retailer of personal care and beauty products based in the UAE] we've prioritized sustainable retail practices, using eco-friendly materials and promoting awareness. With Aramex [a UAE-based logistics, courier and package delivery company], we've implemented sustainable transportation solutions, while Mohebi [a UAE-based vertically-integrated supply chain management company] has supported us in creating a more sustainable supply chain. These partnerships underscore our focus on impactful, measurable change in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the UAE's 2030 Green Agenda. Quantifying sustainability progress can be challenging, especially when balancing global and regional standards, yet these collaborations have helped us drive measurable impact toward our goals, ensuring that every initiative aligns with both local sustainability objectives and the broader SDGs."

Duffier's emphasis on collective responsibility, however, hasn't been unique to L'Oréal Middle East. When asked how the COP28 has helped them with their respective environmental, social and governance (ESG) ambitions, very similar sentiments are shared by the leading sustainability executives at Accenture Middle East, a leading global professional services company; and Chalhoub Group, a UAE-grown luxury goods retailer and distributor. "COP28 was a pivotal moment for Chalhoub Group, empowering us to deepen our commitment to sustainability and accelerate key environmental initiatives," says Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group. "The conference offered an invaluable platform to build meaningful collaborations with industry leaders, uniting expertise and resources in support of our Net Zero goals. This led to strengthened partnerships and the launch of large-scale engagement programs across our value chain, driving impactful change. As we reflect on this collaboration, leaving differences aside and partnering for common goals allowed us to channel financial, technical, and intellectual resources effectively, amplifying our positive impact on the environment."

Florence Bulte is the Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group. Source: Chalhoub Group.

On the other hand, Accenture Middle East's Sustainability Lead Silvia Rigato notes that while collaborations in sustainability often consider the opening of new doors, they can very well lead to the strengthening of old ones as well- as has been the case with her company's participation at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). "Building on the momentum of COP28, the latest edition of ADIPEC emphasized decarbonization and the energy transition more than in previous installments," Rigato shares. "Accenture Middle East's participation in ADIPEC has always been linked to our sustainability focus as a company and to the broader sustainability initiatives in the UAE. We led discussions on leveraging technology for sustainability, including sessions on digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector. Accenture recently collaborated with Emirates Nature-WWF [a non-profit organization dedicated towards the UAE's environmental conservation] to advance the Sustainable Blue Economy Principles in the UAE. Focusing on integrating ecological conservation with economic development, this initiative emphasizes the importance of ocean health and sustainable finance. Finally, we also partnered with key stakeholders to advance sustainable energy projects as part of their broader strategy to foster collaboration and drive systemic change in the energy sector."

Silvia Rigato is the Sustainability Lead at Accenture Middle East. Source: Accenture Middle East

Now, when it comes to energy-intensive industries, hospitality certainly appears at the top of the list. In fact, a report by EHL Insights, a global platform offering insights and studies on hospitality and service sectors, notes that "the most imminent threat that the hospitality industry is having to deal with is the rising cost of energy." For Inge Huijbrechts, Chief Sustainability and Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups with a staunch presence in the Middle East, the urgency of this matter has always been at the forefront of her decisions. Which is why the Group's 2023 Responsible Business Report, marking milestones that were achieved even before the COP28 commenced, showed that it had achieved 35% reduction in carbon footprint per square meter since 2019, had 79 hotels on 100% renewable electricity while 53 of its hotels are green building certified, and 29,500 people were provided safe drinking water for life through the Group's towel re-use and green housekeeping programs. By 2030, the entity aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46% and progress towards Net Zero by 2050.

Huijbrechts then highlights how the COP28 set off in motion a series of new sustainability-driven initiatives for the Group. "During the COP28 climate conference, Radisson Hotel Group launched its "Net Zero Nights" campaign which ensured that every guest night during COP28 across its entire UAE portfolio of 16 hotels, became net zero," she shares. "Sustainability thus became the default option for guests and Radisson Hotel Group led this positive change by purchasing renewable energy certificates [which certify that one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated from a renewable source and fed into the grid] for 3,525 MWh, and certified carbon credits [the reduction or removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions] offsetting 1,500 CO2e through the REDD+ project, a global initiative under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) aimed at reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, in the Rimba Raya reserve in Borneo. This carbon offsetting project not only aligns with the Group's environmental objectives but also advances UNSDGs."

Inge Huijbrechts is the Chief Sustainability and Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group. Source: Radisson Hotel Group

Having been at the helm of these endeavors, Huijbrechts has a few nuggets of wisdom to offer peers and beginners in the UAE's hospitality industry. "My advice for organizations within the UAE hospitality sector would be the need to accelerate and achieve scale," she says. "When it comes to the implementation of policies that allow hotels to accelerate the net zero transition- for example, in renewable energy, currently the problem is volume that most of the hotels represent. At Radisson Hotel Group, we are looking beyond the boundaries of our own company and convening the industry in leading and world-wide recognized initiatives such as the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance's Pathway to Net Zero Hospitality and the World Travel and Tourism Council's Hotel Sustainability Basics- aligning with such widely acknowledged certifications and programs provides companies with a credible framework for approaching sustainability. This alignment not only assures compliance with industry standards but also enhances credibility, demonstrating a company's genuine commitment to sustainable practices."

To foster such commitment, a good COP28-driven starting point has been the UAE Consensus, a framework for all countries to keep the average global temperature rise below 1.5 degree Celsius (°C). Indeed, when COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber spoke about this historic set of measures last year, he noted that "if this agreement is to get traction, we need serious action." The UAE Consensus also mandated what is known as the COP Presidencies Troika- a collaborative effort between the presidencies of COP28 as well as COP29 (Azerbaijan) and COP30 (Brazil). Accenture's Rigato states that such an effort will certainly help UAE-based companies to map out their sustainability journeys. "The UAE Consensus provides a blueprint for companies in the UAE to step up their alignment to national climate priorities and show intent in shaping credible energy transition plans," Rigato adds. "If sectoral transition plans are executed correctly, the Middle East's youthful economies will be able to experience significant growth, new opportunities and job creation. As a key player in the oil and gas industry, the UAE sits at the heart of the Middle East's old global energy system. As such, the roadmap launched by the Troika, which underlines international cooperation, gives businesses some degree of certainty on the likely direction of COP and allows corporate leaders to design new strategies that align to global objectives. A good place for companies to start is to understand the implications of the energy transition on their business models and ensure ample investment on developing their workforce to support these significant changes."

Deeply connected to the UAE Consensus is another issue that was at the forefront of the COP28's decisions: fossil fuels. In what was a landmark moment for COP history, over 200 nations recognized the need to transition away from fossil fuels. But while such an energy transition seems like a highly encouraging option on paper, things aren't necessarily as black and white as they may appear- this is as per Robert Mortimer, founder and CEO of Fuelre4m, a UAE-based energy solutions startup that aims to optimize the use of fossil fuels while creating a feasible shift towards renewable energy. "COP28 delivered a stark message: despite global ambitions to phase out fossil fuels, we simply don't have the technology to do so yet," Mortimer adds. "This isn't just an inconvenient truth, it's the reality we're living with. All emerging technologies, from hydrogen to electric alternatives, require immense research and development, and that research and development (R&D) is progressing far more slowly than most would like to admit. COP28 made it clear that fossil fuels are here to stay for the foreseeable future, likely the rest of our lifetimes. The challenge isn't whether we'll continue using fossil fuels but how responsibly and efficiently we can use them. At Fuelre4m, we see a critical issue that COP28 highlighted: the misconception that alternative fuels are a near-term solution."

Robert Mortimer is the founder and CEO of Fuelre4m. Source: Fuelre4m

Mortimer then adds that his company's vision avoids change for the sake of change in a post-COP28 UAE. "We need responsible, incremental improvements to fossil fuel use; improvements that reduce emissions today, not in some distant, idealized future," he adds. "Fuelre4m is committed to bridging the gap between today's energy demands and tomorrow's sustainable solutions by prioritizing smarter, cleaner combustion. COP28 reinforced what we've always known: the future of energy isn't about abandoning fossil fuels abruptly; it's about transforming how we use them, one efficient, low-impact step at a time. Hydrogen, for example, still has massive roadblocks—not only in engine technology but in production, storage, and distribution, all of which are decades from viable, large-scale implementation. In fact, the emissions from well-to-wake or well-to-wheel for many alternatives are currently higher than those from traditional fossil fuels. Transitioning too quickly, without addressing these core issues, could mean swapping one environmental problem for another. Our mission has always aligned with making fossil fuels as clean and efficient as possible."

Related: The Future of Energy: Meeting Rising Demand with Sustainable Solutions

But whether a company is using fossil fuels efficiently or transitioning away from it, perhaps the current biggest asset in ESG policy-making is data. And according to Chalhoub Group's Bulte, efficient use of data is the key to uncovering the potential of the UAE Consensus' targets. "We can only rejoice that many UAE companies have positively responded to the goals," Bulte adds. "However, the accurate quantification and analysis of sustainability data remains a major challenge. As the saying goes, "What gets measured, gets managed." For any companies to make a tangible impact, they must adopt a data-driven approach to sustainability. Here we can only share our own journey. For Chalhoub Group, the starting point was the implementation of a comprehensive ESG data management system. The objective was to gather critical metrics on energy consumption, carbon emissions, waste reduction, and water usage. For effective analysis, data analytics tools and AI tools help drawing insights from complex datasets. Once data is collected and analyzed, we focus on materiality assessments to identify which sustainability issues most impact our business and stakeholders. This allowed us to prioritize high-impact areas and set meaningful, targeted goals."

Accenture's Rigato, on the other hand, notes that leveraging the power of advanced technologies -especially AI- is key to effective data analysis. "AI's unparalleled data-harnessing capabilities make it an integral tool in boosting sustainability," Rigato says. "AI is enabling green investors to better assess climate risks and is helping optimize processes and kindle innovation. Some 50% of carbon reductions needed to get to net zero have not yet been invented. Accenture is encouraging energy sector companies among others with legacy infrastructure issues, to reinvent themselves with a strong digital core. A whole-of-organization approach to digital transformation, will go a long way in making them future-ready and limit their environmental footprint. AI enhances the precision and efficiency of tracking and reporting on sustainability metrics- helping businesses ensure accountability and transparency in their ESG initiatives."

But while the discourse on sustainability data usually lingers around how to gain it, there is a need for equal attention to be given to its content and relevance as well. Introducing this tangential discussion is, again, Fuelre4m's Mortimer. "When it comes to emissions, relying solely on CO₂ as a metric is dangerously simplistic, it overlooks the broader spectrum of pollutants," Mortimer warns. "CO₂ may be the most tracked, but other harmful gasses like methane and nitrogen oxides (NOx) are often ignored, despite their exponentially higher warming potential. Methane, for instance, traps over 80 times more heat than CO₂ over 20 years, and NOx contributes significantly to both global warming and human health issues. For UAE companies serious about sustainability, my advice is this: stop measuring emissions by volume and start focusing on mass-based metrics, as fuel combusts by weight. Accurate sustainability data should consider all emissions and fuel types to ensure true, like-for-like comparisons. This means analyzing fuel usage by weight and using advanced data analytics to assess the complete emissions profile, not just CO₂ output."

Now, amid all these technical know-hows, as important as they are, Peter Henderson, founder of UAE-based social enterprise Eat-2-Grow Food (E2G Food), mentions the need to incorporate something that can eventually bind all sustainability strategies together: purpose. Indeed, that is the only way to avoid "greenwashing" an entity's ESG ambitions, he notes. "Think about transparency, authenticity and long-term perspectives for partnerships," Henderson says. "Do their purposes align with yours? How can you best support each other to make a change? Always conduct research. If you are a small company, then partner with an established organization to research partners you want to work with and ask about partners within the ecosystem. A strategy is a conversation, your purpose and ESG goals will lead a pathway to achieve your strategy, you should always be challenged but remain transparent and committed."

Peter Henderson is the founder of Eat-2-Grow Food (E2G Food). Source: E2G Food

Henderson is the right person to talk to about purposeful decision-making. After all, it was during his time as a cameraman for the popular news channel BBC that he was inspired to create E2G Food, a venture that produces protein-rich food bars designed for communities and first-responders with limited access to nutritious food. "When I was a BBC cameraman reporting from the chaos of war crises and natural disasters, I witnessed firsthand the resilience of communities and the dedication of frontline heroes, and although they were receiving food, it gave them a sugar or carb spike that didn't sustain them," Henderson recalls. "It was in these moments, and in the discussions that followed, that I knew an innovative way of feeding people had to be created- one that provided slow-release energy and that could be eaten straight away. The E2G Food bar was thus created. A high-protein, nutrient-rich bar with 500 calories and made with natural ingredients, including dates, oats, nuts and nature's superfood, spirulina was designed for humanitarian relief and first-line responders. With no refrigeration required, an 18-month shelf life, halal certified and FDA-approved, our Food bars are the future of nutritious food relief."

With a Dubai-based production facility, E2G Food's mission found additional validation when the city hosted the COP28 last year. "Reflecting on COP28, an aligned focused area with our core values is resilience," Henderson notes. "Resilience for communities, resilience for better farming practices and resilience and adaptation solutions against climate change. As a social enterprise, we strive to provide the tools and resources and create partnerships that enable communities to empower themselves, this is the only way that we will create sustained nutritious feeding solutions for the future."

Indeed, just as Henderson implies, the issue of food security is deeply linked with climate change. In an October 2022 article by the World Bank it is highlighted that the "global food system is responsible for about a third of greenhouse gas emissions—second only to the energy sector; it is the number one source of methane and biodiversity loss." And with food production comes the issue of food waste. A September 2024 study by the UNFCCC shows that food loss and waste account for 8-10% of annual global GHG emissions, whereas a November 2024 report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) shows that urban waste will rise from 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023 to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050, costing the global economy up to one-fifth of available food.

Addressing the issue of food waste head-on is US-headquartered Replate, a food recovery platform that leverages technology to manage the donations of surplus food to communities in need, which made its way to the UAE in 2021. Since then, the startup has "rescued" over 150,000 meals in the UAE and subsequently diverted more than 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions. "For Replate, COP28 marked a natural extension of our work in Dubai, as we have been the official food rescue partner for Expo City Dubai since Expo 2020," reveals Hachem Mahfoud, Director at Replate MENA. "Throughout the two-week event, we collaborated with businesses and government entities to collectively recover close to 10,000 meals, showcasing the power of structured, data-driven food recovery efforts. COP28 provided a powerful platform for public and private sectors to unite around sustainability, creating opportunities for businesses and government entities to align their goals. This shared momentum has underscored the growing interest of UAE companies in tracking sustainability data—such as meals recovered, water saved, and CO2 emissions reduced—and reporting their contributions to the UNSDGs. With the UAE's goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030, led by the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative (Ne'ma), this readiness has strengthened our ability to help organizations directly address these critical targets. This focus on measurable sustainability outcomes has allowed Replate to further engage organizations eager to support the UAE's national goals, helping them adopt practical, impactful food recovery practices. The result is an expanded network of partners in the UAE working to create a zero-waste ecosystem and a meaningful contribution toward global climate goals."

Hachem Mahfoud is the Director of Replate MENA. Source: Replate MENA

In the months following COP28, Replate has aggressively followed up on its initial success with a number of collaborative projects- one of them being Feed the Future, in collaboration with UAE's retail and hospitality giant Majid Al Futtaim, that saw the startup partner with vendors at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates to schedule and manage donations with the UAE Food Bank. "This impactful initiative, held last Ramadan, enabled over 50 brands across multiple malls to rescue more than 10,000 meals," Mahfoud shares. "The response showed that every meal counts, and the influence extended to a substantial number of businesses within a short program duration—highlighting the power of shared goals. As we continue to tackle the challenges of food waste, it's essential to stay positive."

Indeed, Mahfoud's advice to fellow entrepreneurs and business stakeholders who are serious about creating a sustainable future is to balance innovation with optimism. "While the issue is significant, it's also solvable with the right blend of collaboration, creativity, and AI!" he adds. "With these tools, Replate's food rescue efforts will become more efficient and scalable, driving real change. This generation has the opportunity to solve these problems, and making sustainability fun and accessible is key, as data alone doesn't always connect with people. Through collective action, we're building a more resilient, circular economy, setting an inspiring path forward for both businesses and communities."

Mahfoud's words of encouragement, in many ways, bridge back to the concept of collaboration that this article started off with. But even with synergistic goals and combined initiatives, businesses in the UAE must now be careful to not jump into ESG initiatives in haste, advise Chalhoub Group's Bulte and L'Oréal Middle East's Duffier. "To achieve lasting sustainable development, the UAE business landscape should prioritize gradual pacing, strategic partnerships, and innovation when setting sustainability targets," Duffier says. "At L'Oréal, we believe that setting realistic, phased ESG goals allows companies to build momentum responsibly without overwhelming resources, ensuring that each step is measurable and impactful. By pacing ESG ambitions thoughtfully, prioritizing partnerships, and investing in cutting-edge solutions, UAE companies can build a robust framework for meaningful and lasting sustainable development. This approach not only benefits individual organizations but also strengthens the UAE's collective path toward a greener future."

"The focus should be now on aligning ambitions with both global standards and local realities, ensuring that targets are measurable, actionable, and achievable," Chalhoub Group's Bulte adds. "As we move toward a sustainable future, businesses must adopt a "measure first, act smarter" approach, ensuring that they have the right data, processes, and frameworks in place to drive informed decisions. To protect themselves from trying too hard too quickly, companies must recognize that sustainability is a journey—a marathon with no finish line."

Related: The Road to 2050: How Dubai Is Shaping Its Sustainable Green Future

'TREP TALK: INSIGHTS ON HOW TO BUILD THE RIGHT ESG POLICIES FOR YOUR BUSINESS

Laurent Duffier, Managing Director of L'Oréal Middle East, on what UAE-based companies must keep in mind while formulating their ESG policies

Emission reduction is paramount "Aligning with national sustainability goals shows environmental responsibility and resonates with stakeholders. Companies should implement carbon tracking tools, setting specific reduction targets to reinforce accountability."

Water conservation is equally vital "This is especially given the region's limited resources. Integrating efficient water management systems and setting clear conservation targets can help companies make quantifiable progress, preserving a critical resource."

Stakeholder collaboration is essential "Building partnerships across the value chain creates a shared commitment to sustainability, amplifying efforts and fostering innovation. Collaborations with suppliers, customers, and industry peers help drive ESG initiatives at scale, leading to a more impactful and cohesive approach."

Transparent measurement and reporting fortify credibility "Regular third-party audits and adherence to frameworks like the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the UAE's Green Agenda 2030 provide consistent benchmarks. Transparent communication of progress not only reinforces trust but also motivates continuous improvement."

Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group, shares four key factors to formulate effective ESG goals in the UAE

Materiality "This is to identify and focus on the ESG issues that are most relevant and impactful to a company's specific operations, stakeholders, and long-term value. It supports the prioritization of relevant Issues, it enhances stakeholder trust. It allows risk management and opportunity identification, and it aligns with reporting standards."

Data-Driven Transparency "Setting clear, measurable targets and establishing transparent reporting mechanisms are essential for accountability. Data-backed insights will help track progress and drive continuous improvement."

Employee Empowerment and Culture "Fostering a sustainability-driven culture internally is crucial. Engaging employees through training, incentives, and involvement in ESG initiatives can drive a deeper, organization-wide commitment to sustainability."

Cross-Industry Collaboration "Sustainable development requires collaboration across industries. By partnering with other businesses, NGOs, and governmental bodies, companies can share best practices, pool resources, and collectively address systemic challenges in achieving large-scale impact."

Silvia Rigato, Sustainability Lead at Accenture Middle East, on how to initiate successful collaborative efforts in sustainability

Ensure that all partners have a shared vision and commitment "This can help in setting clear common goals so that everyone works to the same objectives. Companies would also do well to collaborate with partners who have the same values and ethical standards. This will help build trust and ensure that all actions taken are in line with overarching sustainability principles."

Partners must bring complementary strengths to the table "Diversity of opinions can lead to more innovative solutions and a more comprehensive approach to sustainability solutions. Pooling resources – financial, technological, or human can only maximize impact."

Maintain open and transparent communication with all partners "This is crucial to the success of any partnerships. With sustainability, this will mean establishing clear accountability mechanisms to ensure that all partners are meeting their commitments – this could include setting measurable targets, monitoring progress, and being transparent about successes and challenges."

Inge Huijbrechts, Chief Sustainability and Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, on how hospitality startups and businesses in the UAE can set efficient sustainability targets

Acceleration and strategic scaling toward Net Zero by 2050 "The key is to maintain momentum and grow sustainably with industry-wide aligned ambitions. It is essential to keep pushing forward with ambitious Net Zero targets rather than slowing down, but we need to approach this in a way that ensures resilience and sustainability."

Leveraging the support of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (WSHA) "The WSHA is an important player in helping the UAE achieve this balance. With our plans to establish a dedicated Middle East chapter based in Dubai, we aim to unite the industry and create a platform for collective action. This chapter will not only promote shared sustainability standards but also serve as an expert advisory partner to UAE tourism authorities, ensuring industry-wide alignment on the journey toward Net Zero. This collaboration allows companies to set realistic, incremental targets backed by industry knowledge and government support."

Related: "Be The Change" Might Need A Change: A Rethink Is Needed In How We Go About Global Pleas For A More Sustainable Future