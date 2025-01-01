VCVoices

Finance

VC Voices: Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures

How to win investor attention and scale with impact—insider guidance from Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures.

By Tamara Pupic
Finance

VC Voices: Shane Shin, Founding Partner, Shorooq

Get fundraising and growth insights from Shane Shin, Founding Partner at Shorooq—on how to differentiate, attract investors, and scale wisely.

Finance

VC Voices: Noor Sweid, Author and Founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures

Insider tips from Noor Sweid, author and founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures, on how to stand out, secure funding, and scale smart.