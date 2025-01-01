VCVoices
VC Voices: Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures
How to win investor attention and scale with impact—insider guidance from Ekta Tolani, Chief Investment Officer, KBW Ventures.
VC Voices: Shane Shin, Founding Partner, Shorooq
Get fundraising and growth insights from Shane Shin, Founding Partner at Shorooq—on how to differentiate, attract investors, and scale wisely.
VC Voices: Noor Sweid, Author and Founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures
Insider tips from Noor Sweid, author and founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures, on how to stand out, secure funding, and scale smart.