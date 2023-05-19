Strong leadership and a solid corporate culture are vital components in today's business environment. This need is amplified by the unique challenge leaders face in building real-time communication channels and developing a strong culture, especially in remote companies. Ryan Niddel, a highly successful entrepreneur and leader known for his remarkable accomplishments in business, has emerged as a leader in establishing communication protocols and systems to allow for continued growth while the business world adapts to this remote corporate culture. Niddel serves as CEO of two eight-figure companies, serves on the board of several others, and has built a reputation as Ohio's top business growth specialist. Here's a look at how he runs his businesses:

A Journey of Leadership and Entrepreneurship

Born and raised in the Midwest, Ryan Niddel started his first entrepreneurial venture at the tender age of 10 with a lawn care business. This early exposure to hard work, and the mentorship that followed, laid the foundation for his future business endeavors.

In a recent interview, Niddel recounted his humble background saying, "I am a Midwest man at heart. I grew up the son of two hard-working, middle-class parents who saw tremendous value in pushing me to earn my way for things that I found value in."

Niddel eventually entered the technology industry, becoming an affiliate manager for a startup tech company in Akron, Ohio. In just six months Niddel's skills and dedication led to him taking over as President and CEO, and he became a partner. Under his leadership, the company grew exponentially from 10,000 clients to an astonishing 580,000 clients in just two years.

Since then, Niddel has been instrumental in the acquisition or exit of more than 11 companies, witnessing their collective revenue surpass $237 million. His leadership traits include radical candor, extreme ownership, differentiation, hiring top talent, humility, and maintaining high standards and expectations.

Preserving Company Culture Through Open Communication

Niddel has firsthand experience with the importance of reaffirming company culture when scaling a business. He believes that preserving company culture when bringing in new team members involves incorporating it into the hiring and onboarding process. At MIT45, a company he successfully grew from $24 million to $75 million in revenue in just two years, new hires go through a comprehensive orientation process. This process includes shadowing different departments, understanding customer service experiences, and immersing themselves in the company's mission, vision, and values.

In discussing the importance of real-time communication, Niddel stated, "Making yourself available for real-time communication through tools like Microsoft Teams and Voxer has proven to pay healthy dividends while growing my company, MIT45." By leveraging these communication tools, Niddel has built strong, connected teams that are consistently aligned with company goals and objectives.

Throughout his career, Ryan Niddel has consistently created a culture of high standards, open communication, and continuous learning within his companies. He has fostered an environment that encourages both personal and professional growth, holding everyone accountable to the same set of expectations. By maintaining open communication channels and frequently revisiting goals, Niddel ensures that his teams stay motivated, agile, and adaptable.

"I learned this from Bill Campbell - how to have high standards and expectations, while also being supportive and completely transparent," Niddel said.

This mindset has helped Niddel create an atmosphere in which employees feel supported and empowered to reach their fullest potential.

Embracing Change and Leading with Empathy

Niddel's leadership philosophy is centered around embracing change and remaining adaptable in an ever-evolving business landscape. In a world where disruptive technologies and market shifts

are the norm, adaptability and flexibility have become crucial for sustainable growth and success. Niddel firmly believes that business leaders must be prepared to pivot and adjust their strategies based on market trends and customer demands.

Sharing his thoughts on the subject, Niddel said, "Embracing change and staying adaptable are the lifeblood of successful businesses. If we're not evolving and growing, we're stagnant and dying. The ability to pivot quickly and adapt to new market trends or changes in consumer behavior is vital for long-term success."

Another aspect of Niddel's leadership approach revolves around empathy, communication, and emotional intelligence. Niddel is an advocate of listening intently and understanding the perspectives of others, creating an open and trusting environment within his organizations. This fosters a collaborative culture in which everyone's voices are heard and valued.

Niddel emphasized the importance of empathy in leadership, stating, "I am a firm believer in leading with empathy, really understanding what makes people tick, and helping them get what they want. When you create a culture of communication and trust, you empower people to reach their full potential."

Personal Growth and Work-Life Balance

Niddel is also a proponent of personal growth and achieving a healthy work-life balance. As an entrepreneur and CEO, he recognizes the importance of maintaining balance in both personal and professional aspects of life. Niddel emphasizes the importance of taking time for self-care, personal development, and maintaining healthy relationships.

In sharing his own experiences, Niddel said, "I ensure that my work-life balance is in check, focusing on my family and my health while still giving my all to my company. I believe personal growth is an essential aspect of professional success, and investing in ourselves ultimately helps us be better leaders."

In Summary

Ryan Niddel's journey in business leadership has been marked by exceptional growth, adaptability, and a keen focus on corporate culture and communication. His ability to maintain high standards while fostering an environment of trust and empathy has led to remarkable success in the companies he has led. Through his strategies and ever-evolving leadership style, he has established himself as a leader in business leadership and systems development. If you are interested in working with Niddel or learning more about what he does, you can visit his website at Ryan Niddel.