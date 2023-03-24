Top 10 CTOs To Watch In 2023

From developing cutting-edge technical visions to introducing innovative business models, these top 10 CTOs drive the industry forward with their daring ideas and leadership

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world of technology is rapidly changing, and the CTOs of 2023 are at the forefront of this revolution. From developing cutting-edge technical visions to introducing innovative business models, these top 10 CTOs drive the industry forward with their daring ideas and leadership. Read on for a look at their remarkable work!

Florin Rotar, Avanade

Florin is Avanade's CTO and is responsible for the strategic technology direction of the company. He leads Avanade's Emerging Technology Group, Portfolio Management & Incubation Teams, Global Innovation Team, and Market Research function.

Curious by nature and a technologist by trade ever since he typed LOAD "*", 8,1 on his Commodore 64 in 1983, Florin is an optimistic believer in the power of technology to make a genuine human impact.

With a background as an entrepreneur, a practitioner, and a technology leader, and spending the last 20 years between US, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland, he uses his experience to guide teams and clients through the journey of realizing the potential and promise of the Microsoft platform.

Florin is a published co-author of the book "We the People: Human Purpose in a Digital Age: A Guide to Digital Ethics for Individuals, Organizations and Robots of All Kinds".

Outside of work and technology, Florin is an avid runner, though will also confess to this mainly being an excuse to listen to EDM and recharge the mind. He and his family now call Seattle home.

Ashok Dudhat, Tech Jobs Fair

Ashok Dudhat is the CTO & Founder of Tech Jobs Fair, and he's on a mission to build the tech and startup ecosystem worldwide and help small to enterprise-level companies in terms of branding and recruitment and also bridge the gap between companies looking to hire the qualified candidates and professionals looking for a job.

Ashok has received various industry awards for his leadership, including the World's Best Emerging Leaders award. He has also been featured in numerous magazines & media about technology leadership & innovation.

He has 20+ years of experience working in multiple tech companies and is passionate about developing technology and scalable products that millions can use. He has developed successful SaaS products like WP Event Manager, Hire Tech Talent, Tech Job Wall, WP Food Manager, and many more. He has been a driving force behind digital transformations in e-commerce, event management, and recruitment services.

Andrew Bosworth, Meta

Andrew Bosworth is the Chief Technology Officer of Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook. He graduated from Harvard University in 2004 and has become an integral part of the tech industry.

Bosworth is leading the Reality Labs team at Meta, which focuses on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). He also oversees the company's hardware efforts, such as its metaverse CTO role.

Bosworth has been vocal about his views on how companies should operate. He believes philanthropy efforts, product features, and workplace perks can create drag and slow progress. He prefers to focus on what he calls "the future" - a world where AR/VR technology is commonplace, and people are connected through immersive experiences.

Overall, Andrew Bosworth is an important tech industry figure who has significantly contributed to Meta's success. His views on how companies should operate have helped shape how we think about technology today.

Gaurav Srivastava, FarEye

For over ten years, Gaurav Srivastava has been a noteworthy leader in the last-mile logistics space, co-founding FarEye with a vision to simplify logistics complexity, ensuring every delivery in the world reaches its destination on-time, every time.

He is FarEye's Chief Product & Technology Officer, responsible for developing the technology and product strategy, ensuring that it aligns with business goals. Growing from a team of just ten people, he now oversees a team of 450 across FarEye's product portfolio, which supports the entire order-to-door journey - Ship, Track, Route, Execute, and Experience. Analysts, including Gartner, have recognized this product portfolio for last-mile, dynamic routing capabilities, and other innovative features that are helping global enterprises transform their last-mile delivery operations into a competitive advantage.

He is passionate about mapping customer challenges with the best and most efficient solutions. And though he has been in a management role for over a decade, he always takes advantage of every opportunity to write a few lines of code.

Daniel Riddell, A Parent Media Co. Inc.

An OG of OTT. With over 20 years of experience in digital media, Daniel is an expert in all things streaming and ad-tech related. He is the CTO of A Parent Media Co. (APMC). He is most proud of helping to create the global AVOD streaming service Kidoodle.TV and its sister company and primary ad monetization platform, SafeX.tv. Kidoodle.TV entertains millions of families per month, and SafeX.tv is a leading player in monetizing kids' and family streaming properties across all connected TV platforms.

There is a lot to look out for this year, with APMC expanding its portfolio of streaming properties to other apps (TBA) and APMC/SafeX.tv releasing its first Amazon Web Services marketplace product, "Adcurate". Simply put, " AdCurate " is a real-time ad service metadata that fills a critical gap in today's ad-tech ecosystem.

Peter Williams, Emirates HR

As the CTO for EmiratesHr, Peter has reworked an innovative product, from a boutique one-region application, into a platform able to take on large enterprise systems worldwide. Peter and the team at EmirateHR have ensured the adaptability and scalability of the application by focusing on security, customization, and content. This focus has meant that the solutions created meet the standards large enterprises require while still being easy to use for the SME market. This approach also ensures rapid implementation times and high flexibility within the configuration, enabling the solution to adapt to Clients' processes and needs.

Peter's impressive and varied career has seen him work across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia. He has a unique ability to focus on adding that spark of differentiation, which allows a small startup to proliferate and dominate its market niche, setting him and his work apart from the crowd. Working with startups that operate as independent set-ups or new businesses within a larger organization, Peter has an in-depth knowledge of the needs of larger institutions and smaller companies, having grown businesses within Huawei, Computer Associates, Dimension Data, Microsoft, and British Telecom.

Peter believes that all technology leaders who build successful products should be able not only to 'zoom-out' and articulate the vision and architecture but also be "blue-collar" - able to do and get their hands dirty, a fact that can be seen in Peter's work and innovative 50-professionals strong team at EmiratesHR.

Zeeshan Karamat, 36Zero Vision

Zeeshan Karamat is a true tech prodigy, gifted with a genius mind and a passion for maths that started in his childhood. Today, he is the CTO of 36ZERO vision, a leading company specializing in AI-powered computer vision.

With over 100 international competition wins at some of the world's most prestigious organizations, including Microsoft, Google, Oxford University, Rolls Royce, BMW Group, Audi, and Siemens, Zeeshan's technical skills are unmatched. He has worked on innovative projects, including predictive maintenance using AI for a major automotive OEM in Germany and building large-scale computer vision software.

Zeeshan's expertise has earned him top certifications from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, making him a highly sought-after professional in the industry. He has developed a groundbreaking algorithm that can detect complex patterns in any data, earning him national recognition in Pakistan for developing a solution to detect COVID patients using only recordings of their coughs.

Recently, Zeeshan has taken his technology to new heights, surpassing current benchmarks for fault detection and anomaly detection in image processing. He has not only improved performance and accuracy but has also reduced the magnitude of data required to develop a computer vision algorithm, making his technology more accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes.

David William Silva, Algemetric

David William Silva is the Chief Technology Officer of Algemetric, an innovative solution provider that enables organizations to extract maximum value from data in a secure and privacy-preserving manner. With over 25 years of experience in software engineering and research and development, David works to translate business strategies and objectives into user-friendly data-centric solutions.

He has been involved in projects for startups, government entities, and large corporations across various industries. In the past seven years, David has specialized in bridging scientific research to real-world solutions combining advanced data utilities with security and privacy. David is the leader of the technical operations at Algemetric and is now rolling out several applications across the globe.

With an emphasis on results-driven methodologies and strategies, David is an enthusiast of a customer-centric approach to building solutions enabled by privacy-enhancing technologies. His long-term hands-on experience with software engineering, traditional and agile project management, combined with industrial and academic research and development allow him to efficiently execute a disruptive vision of value delivery to customers and partners.

Nayan Velde, Powered Media LLC

Nayan Velde is the Chief Technology Officer of Powered Magazine, a startup business magazine. He has extensive experience in technology leadership and is passionate about creating innovative solutions to solve complex problems. Nayan has a proven track record of success in driving growth and developing strategies for long-term sustainability. He is committed to providing the highest quality of service to his clients and colleagues. With his software engineering, product design, and data analysis expertise, Nayan is an invaluable asset to Powered Magazine.

Kenneth Bhalla, Stress Engineering Services Inc. (SES)

Kenneth is CTO and SVP at SES, overseeing the entire product and service portfolio and leading the effort to develop a long-term technology strategy as SES furthers its commitment to bringing innovation to the marketplace.

SES is a consulting firm providing solutions in various industries, including Aerospace and Defence, Traditional Energy, Renewables, Medical Products, and Consumer Products. SES constantly innovates and develops horizontal technologies such as full-scale testing systems, IoT sensors/data acquisition systems, physics-based digital twins, materials engineering, and logistics that are leveraged across industries.

Kenneth has experience in technology, software/hardware development solutions, business development/intelligence, M&A, and corporate strategy.

Kenneth's recent accomplishments include a renewables solutions group, a digital solutions group to drive insight and outcome as a service revenue model, IoT products, and a recent acquisition of laser technology to serve a variety of industries, from traditional energy systems, food processing plants, aerospace, and defense.

These distinguished CTOs embody what it means to be a digital leader in today's tech landscape. With their deep expertise in software development, computer science, and engineering, they will continue to be influential figures in the industry for years to come.